Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Al Nassr vs Damac - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

Al-Nassr vice-president: the difficulties will be resolved soon, and together we will triumph

Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

Will "the Galácticos" recover from their crisis?

Al-Nassr vice-president Khalid Al-Malik has moved to reassure supporters ahead of the new 2026-2027 season, with the club mired in a run of difficult crises.

The Saudi side have failed to sign a single player this summer despite agreeing a deal for Portugal's Samu Costa, the Real Mallorca midfielder, hamstrung by the financial restrictions weighing on the club.

Writing on his personal X account, Al-Malik said: "Our dear fans, the difficulties will be resolved soon, God willing".

He added: "But no matter how great the pressures and the talk, our focus remains in its rightful place. Your club is preparing for its first official match in less than a week, and this is what deserves all our energy and attention".

Saudi Roshn League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Al Fateh FC crest
Al Fateh FC
ALF

Al-Nassr open their Roshn League campaign against Al-Fateh in the first round on Saturday 15 August.

Al-Malik concluded: "We call on you all to stand behind the team through attendance, backing and support, as you have always accustomed us in good times and bad. Together we advance, and together we triumph, God willing".

They are chasing back-to-back Saudi league titles after ending a seven-year drought last season. A maiden AFC Champions League Elite crown is also in their sights.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google