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Ahmad Salah

Translated by

"Al-Nassr play a man short with him in the side": the jabs keep coming at Ronaldo

Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr FC
Al Ittihad
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
C. Ronaldo
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

"Rationing his participation" is the solution?

Cristiano Ronaldo cut a frustrated figure in Saturday's clash with Al-Ittihad, and the Al-Nassr star's lacklustre display reopened the familiar debate over his impact on the team. 

Al-Nassr tasted defeat for the first time this 2026-27 Saudi Pro League season, going down 2-1 to Al-Ittihad.

Saudi sports journalist Abdulkarim Al-Zamil weighed in on how Al-Nassr are deploying Ronaldo. His argument? The team effectively play with ten men whenever the Portuguese is on the pitch.

"Al-Nassr with Ronaldo plays a man down even if he scores, this is a truth some overlook," Al-Zamil wrote on X.

He then drew a line between the ambitions of player and club, explaining: "Al-Nassr's goal is a trophy and Ronaldo's is the thousandth goal."

Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Al-Fayha crest
Al-Fayha
ALF
Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Abha crest
Abha
ABH

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Dropping Ronaldo isn't the fix, in Al-Zamil's view. Rationing his minutes is. He suggested using the forward more in the second half, adding: "Rationing his participation to the second half is in his interest and the team's interest!".

The defeat left Al-Nassr stuck on 12 points in second place. It also handed top spot to Al-Hilal, while Al-Ittihad climbed into fourth on 11 points.

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