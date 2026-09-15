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Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL

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Al-Nassr line-up against Al-Ain: Postecoglou stuns Pinto and changes Al-Alami's look!

Al-Ain vs Al Nassr FC
Al-Ain
Al Nassr FC
AFC Champions League Elite
A. Postecoglou
United Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia
Australia

The Australian coach surprises everyone in a different way

Ange Postecoglou wanted a change. Al-Nassr's Australian coach reshaped his side to face the UAE's Al-Ain on Tuesday evening, in the opening round of the AFC Champions League Elite.

The Australian turned to a 3-4-3, a departure from the shapes he has leaned on for most of the campaign, namely a 4-3-3 or a 4-2-3-1.

Read also: Everyone fell and only Al-Ittihad remained: an exceptional figure in the Roshn League

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The former Tottenham boss also handed Nawaf Al-Aqidi a start ahead of Brazilian goalkeeper Bento, whose run of errors and patchy form had cost him his place.

Al-Nassr want to put things right with their fans after stumbling to a 1-1 draw against Al-Khaleej last time out, a night when Cristiano Ronaldo and his team-mates fell well short of the level required.

Al-Nassr's line-up against Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League Elite: -

Goalkeeper: Nawaf Al-Aqidi.

Defence: Inigo Martinez - Abdulelah Al-Amri - Mohamed Simakan.

Midfield: Nawaf Boushal - Sammy Costa - Abdullah Al-Khaibari - Saad Al-Nasser.

Attack: Joao Felix - Ronaldo - Sadio Mane.

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