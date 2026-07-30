How to get Al Nassr FC vs Abha tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The Saudi Pro League continues its unstoppable ascent on the global football stage, bringing world-class competition, extraordinary star power, and unforgettable stadium atmospheres to supporters across Saudi Arabia. As the new campaign heats up, nine-time league champions Al-Nassr SC host Abha Club at the iconic Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh.

Matches featuring Al-Nassr are among the most demanded tickets in Middle Eastern sports. Ever since global football icon Cristiano Ronaldo arrived alongside international stars like Sadio Mane, Aymeric Laporte, and Otavio, stadium atmospheres in the capital have reached unprecedented energy levels.

At GOAL, we have gathered every piece of essential information you need to secure your seats without any hassle. From kickoff dates and ticket release schedules to general pricing breakdowns and venue guides, here is your complete roadmap to buying Al-Nassr SC vs Abha Club tickets right now.

When is Al Nassr FC vs Abha Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 6 9 Sept 2026 - 14:00 Al-Awwal Park

How to buy Al Nassr FC vs Abha Saudi Pro League tickets?

Securing primary general release tickets directly through official club portals can prove extremely challenging for Al-Nassr home matches. Due to enormous global popularity and a massive local fan base, official club allocations and pre-sale windows frequently sell out within minutes of going live to season ticket holders and registered members.

Fortunately, secondary ticketing marketplaces provide a safe, convenient, and reliable solution for fans seeking guaranteed seats. Secondary platforms such as Ticombo is your way to secure your seat to see Cristiano Ronaldo in action.

How much do Al Nassr FC vs Abha Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Saudi Pro League fixtures vary based on seat location, view quality, and whether hospitality privileges are attached. The best news for supporters is that budget-friendly admission options are widely available, allowing fans to enjoy elite football without overspending.

The cheapest ticket options for Al-Nassr SC vs Abha Club start at approximately 75 SAR for Category 3 general admission seating in the upper tiers behind the goals. Mid-tier sideline options offer closer views of the pitch action at reasonable price points, while premium executive lounges provide luxury food and beverage services.

Category 3 General Admission Upper Tier: 75 SAR to 120 SAR

Category 2 Lower Tier Behind the Goals: 150 SAR to 250 SAR

Category 1 Lower Sideline Pitchside View: 300 SAR to 550 SAR

Premium VIP Lounge and Executive Hospitality Suites: 700 SAR to 1,500+ SAR

For fans focused on value, Category 3 seats represent the ideal entry point. You can absorb the vocal home crowd atmosphere and enjoy clear sightlines across the entire pitch. Supporters seeking proximity to star players and goal celebrations should explore Category 1 lower sideline tickets for an up-close perspective.

Al Nassr FC vs Abha Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Nassr FC vs Abha Form

Al Nassr FC vs Abha: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Everything you need to know about Al-Awwal Park

Located inside the King Saud University campus in Western Riyadh, Al-Awwal Park is one of the premier football stadiums in the Middle East. Opened in 2015 and heavily upgraded to meet modern international standards, the venue serves as the permanent home of Al-Nassr SC.

Designed specifically for football without an athletics track, the stadium architecture brings fans remarkably close to the grass pitch. This compact layout amplifies crowd noise, creating an intimidating environment for visiting teams and an electric showcase for home supporters.

Key venue guide for matchday visitors:

Seating Capacity: 25,000 modern seats offering comfortable views throughout every tier

Stadium Location: King Saud University Campus, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

On-site Amenities: Premium concourses, diverse culinary vendor stalls, official team merchandise stores, and VIP hospitality lounges

Transportation: Easily reachable via taxi networks, ride-hailing apps, and primary ring roads, with direct links to nearby Riyadh Metro stations

Matchgoers are strongly encouraged to arrive at least 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Stadium gates open two hours before the match, giving fans ample time to pass security checks, visit fan zones, buy official club gear, and settle into their seats before the teams take the pitch for warm-ups.