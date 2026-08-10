Al Nasr Dubai open their 2026/27 UAE Pro League campaign at home to Ittihad Kalba on Friday, August 14, 2026, and tickets are on sale now for the season curtain-raiser at Al Maktoum Stadium. It is the first competitive fixture of the new season for both sides, and a chance for fans to see Al Nasr, the oldest club in the UAE, kick off their campaign on home turf.

GOAL has all the information you need to secure Al Nasr vs Kalba tickets right now, including kickoff time, ticket prices, and the best way to buy online.

When is Al-Nasr SC vs Al Ittihad Kalba Arabian Gulf League kick-off?

Arabian Gulf League - Game Week 1 14 Aug 2026 - 10:10

How to buy Al-Nasr SC vs Al Ittihad Kalba Arabian Gulf League tickets?

Tickets for Al Nasr vs Kalba are available to buy online now through Platinumlist, the official ticketing platform handling sales for this fixture. Buying online in advance is the simplest and most reliable way to guarantee your seat.

Platinumlist offers instant confirmation and a choice of seating categories, including the Casual Ticket Office general admission option.

Tickets can also be purchased at the Al Maktoum Stadium box office on matchday, subject to availability.

As the opening match of the new season, demand is expected to be healthy, so buying ahead of matchday is recommended to secure your preferred seat.

How much do Al-Nasr SC vs Al Ittihad Kalba Arabian Gulf League tickets cost?

Al Nasr vs Kalba tickets are among the most affordable live football options in Dubai, with home end prices starting from just 20 AED, making it an easy pick for a matchday outing.

Al Nasr Blues (Category 3): from 20 AED , the cheapest general admission option in the home end.

Al Nasr Victory (Category 2): 30 AED , covering sections 14, 15 and 16.

Premium A: 50 AED , for elevated seating closer to the halfway line.

Al Nasr Loyals: 250 AED , the top home tier, offering the best sightlines in the stadium.

Away fans in Category 3 (Section 19) can expect tickets from 20 AED .

Several categories were already selling fast on the official booking page, so early purchase is recommended for fans wanting a specific seat. For the cheapest possible way in, Al Nasr Blues (Category 3) at 20 AED is the best value entry point for this fixture.

Al-Nasr SC vs Al Ittihad Kalba Arabian Gulf League: Everything you need to know

Al-Nasr SC vs Al Ittihad Kalba Form

Al-Nasr SC vs Al Ittihad Kalba: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Al-Nasr SC vs Al Ittihad Kalba Standings



