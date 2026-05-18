How to buy Al-Khaleej vs Al-Ahli tickets: Saudi Pro League Dates, ticket prices & more

The Saudi Pro League continues to captivate global audiences as Al-Khaleej prepares to host the heavyweight Al-Ahli in a high-stakes encounter during the 2025-2026 season.

This fixture has become a staple of the Saudi football calendar, representing a clash between the grit of the Dammam-based Al-Khaleej and the historical prestige of Jeddah’s giants, Al-Ahli.

As the RSL grows into one of the most-watched leagues in the world, securing a seat for these domestic battles has become a priority for local fans and international visitors alike.

At GOAL, has everything you need to know to secure the best seats at the lowest prices for Al-Khaleej vs Al-Ahli right now.

When is Al-Khaleej vs Al-Ahli?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets May 21, 2026 - 21:00 (Local Time) Al-Khaleej vs Al-Ahli Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium, Dammam Tickets

Where to buy Al-Khaleej vs Al-Ahli tickets?

Tickets for the Saudi Pro League are officially distributed through the Saudi League's centralized digital platforms and the individual clubs' ticketing portals.

However, due to the immense popularity of Al-Ahli and the limited capacity of regional stadiums, official primary tickets often sell out within minutes of being released.

StubHub is an alternative platform for securing Al-Khaleej vs Al-Ahli tickets.

Additionally, some hospitality and VIP packages may be available through official club partners. These typically include premium seating, lounge access, and inclusive catering, providing a luxury experience for those looking to enjoy the match in style.

How much are Al-Khaleej vs Al-Ahli tickets?

Ticket prices for Al-Khaleej vs Al-Ahli can vary significantly based on the category of seating and how close we are to the match date. Generally, ticket prices start at an affordable entry point to ensure accessibility for local fans, while premium and VIP sections command higher fees.

Standard/Category 3 Tickets: These are the most budget-friendly options, typically located behind the goals or in the upper tiers. Prices for these seats usually start around 150 SAR to 250 SAR on the secondary market.

These are the most budget-friendly options, typically located behind the goals or in the upper tiers. Prices for these seats usually start around 150 SAR to 250 SAR on the secondary market. Category 2 & 1 Tickets: These seats offer a side-on view of the pitch and better proximity to the action. Prices for these mid-range tickets often fall between 350 SAR and 600 SAR.

These seats offer a side-on view of the pitch and better proximity to the action. Prices for these mid-range tickets often fall between 350 SAR and 600 SAR. Premium & VIP: For those seeking the best views and added comfort, VIP tickets can range from 1,000 SAR upwards to several thousand SAR, depending on the level of hospitality included.

For the best value, GOAL recommends looking for Category 3 tickets early. These cheapest tickets are the best way to soak up the atmosphere without breaking the bank. Keep in mind that prices on platforms like StubHub are driven by demand, so booking early is essential to lock in a lower rate.

Everything you need to know about Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium

The Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium, located in Dammam, is one of the most historic and vibrant sporting venues in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia. With a capacity of approximately 26,000 spectators, it provides an intimate yet electric atmosphere, especially when the league's top teams come to town. The stadium is multi-purpose but is best known for hosting the home matches of Al-Khaleej and Al-Ettifaq.

Location and Access: The stadium is centrally located in Dammam, making it easily accessible from Khobar and Dhahran. For international travelers, the King Fahd International Airport is the nearest major hub. It is recommended to use ride-sharing apps like Uber or Careem to reach the stadium, as parking can be extremely limited on match days.

The stadium is centrally located in Dammam, making it easily accessible from Khobar and Dhahran. For international travelers, the King Fahd International Airport is the nearest major hub. It is recommended to use ride-sharing apps like Uber or Careem to reach the stadium, as parking can be extremely limited on match days. Stadium Facilities: The venue has undergone several renovations to align with the Saudi Pro League's rising standards. You will find a variety of food and beverage kiosks throughout the concourses offering traditional Saudi snacks and international options. There are prayer rooms available for fans, and the stadium is equipped with modern lighting and sound systems to enhance the match-day experience.