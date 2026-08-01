Al-Ittihad of Saudi Arabia are pressing on with their summer business, tabling a fresh offer for Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat of Fenerbahce in a bid to land one of the club's marquee signings before the new season kicks off.

The interest stems from a pressing need to shore up the holding role. Al-Ittihad lost one of their key men in that position when Fabinho departed, the Brazilian's contract expiring after the club's management refused to renew it.

According to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur, Al-Ittihad have lodged a 12 million euro bid for the Moroccan international's contract, sweetened by an attractive financial package designed to tempt him towards the Saudi Roshn League.

Konur added that the final call now rests with Fenerbahce's board and Amrabat himself. Both parties are weighing up the Saudi offer, with the player's future set to be settled in the coming days.

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Few midfielders have shone brighter in recent years. Amrabat starred for Morocco at the World Cup before spells in England and Turkey, and that pedigree makes him an ideal fit for a side chasing experience and defensive steel in the engine room.

Speed is the priority. With the season looming, Al-Ittihad want the deal wrapped up fast, and the management reckon Amrabat's signature would plug the gap left by Fabinho and hand them extra muscle in midfield ahead of their domestic and continental campaigns.