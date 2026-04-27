How to buy Al-Ittihad vs Al-Qadsiah 2026 tickets: Saudi Pro League dates, ticket prices & more

The Saudi Pro League season is reaching its boiling point, and few fixtures carry as much weight as the upcoming clash between Al-Ittihad and Al-Qadsiah.

As the league continues its meteoric rise on the global stage, witnessing these two sides face off at the iconic King Abdullah Sports City Stadium has become a bucket-list experience for football fans.

At GOAL, we have everything from pricing breakdowns to secondary marketplaces as these two giants go head-to-head.

When is Al-Ittihad vs. Al-Qadsiah?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets May 21, 2026 | 21:00 Al-Ittihad vs. Al-Qadsiah King Abdullah Sports City (Jeddah) Tickets

Where to buy Al-Ittihad vs. Al-Qadsiah tickets?

The primary method for purchasing tickets is through the official Saudi Pro League ticketing platforms or the Al-Ittihad club’s dedicated ticketing portal.

However, due to the massive popularity of the home side and the presence of global superstars, tickets often sell out within minutes of being released to the general public.

If you miss out on the initial release, secondary market platforms like StubHub are your best bet. StubHub provides a variety of seating options even when the box office is officially sold out.

How much are Al-Ittihad vs. Al-Qadsiah tickets?

Ticket prices for Saudi Pro League matches are designed to be accessible, though they fluctuate based on the importance of the match and the category of the seat.

Standard Category (Category 2 & 3): These are the most affordable tickets, typically ranging from 50 SAR to 150 SAR. These seats are usually located in the upper tiers of the stadium, providing a great panoramic view of the pitch.

These are the most affordable tickets, typically ranging from 50 SAR to 150 SAR. These seats are usually located in the upper tiers of the stadium, providing a great panoramic view of the pitch. Premium Category (Category 1): For those who want to be closer to the action, Category 1 tickets generally cost between 200 SAR and 500 SAR. These seats offer a closer look at stars like Benzema and the tactical battles on the sideline.

For those who want to be closer to the action, Category 1 tickets generally cost between 200 SAR and 500 SAR. These seats offer a closer look at stars like Benzema and the tactical battles on the sideline. Gold & Silver Lounges: For a more comfortable experience with better amenities, prices can range from 750 SAR to 1,500 SAR.

For a more comfortable experience with better amenities, prices can range from 750 SAR to 1,500 SAR. Hospitality & VIP Boxes: These are the most exclusive tickets, often starting from 2,500 SAR and going much higher depending on the level of service and catering included. These are ideal for corporate groups or fans looking for the ultimate luxury matchday experience.

Everything you need to know about King Abdullah Sports City Stadium

King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, affectionately known as The Shining Jewel (Al-Jawhara Al-Moshee'ah), is the crown jewel of Saudi Arabian sports architecture.

Located about 30 kilometers north of Jeddah’s city center, it is the home of both Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli.

Since its opening in 2014, it has hosted numerous high-profile events, including the Italian Super Cup, the Spanish Super Cup, and major WWE events.

The stadium boasts a capacity of approximately 62,241 spectators. Its unique design allows for excellent airflow, which is crucial during the warmer months in the Kingdom.

The seating is divided into three main tiers, ensuring that even from the highest point, fans have a clear and unobstructed view of the field.

The stadium is a football-only venue, meaning there is no running track between the stands and the pitch, creating an intimate and intimidating environment for visiting teams.