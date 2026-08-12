Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Al-Ittihad v Fenerbahce - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Al-Ittihad settle it with Girona: new player out of the picture

Transfers
Al Ittihad vs Al Kholood
Al Ittihad
Al Kholood
Saudi Pro League
U. Hernandez
Girona
Saudi Arabia
Spain

An imminent deal

Al-Ittihad have struck a deal with Girona to send one of the "Doyen's" players to the Spanish side on loan, part of the Black and Yellow's push to reshape their squad for the new season. 

Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah" report that the agreement covers a season-long loan for Spanish midfielder Unai Hernandez, with Girona holding an option to buy the player's contract once the deal expires.

Al-Ittihad's board studied Girona's proposal, under which the Spanish club would cover a limited portion of his wages next season while Al-Ittihad picked up the rest.

Saudi Roshn League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

Hernandez arrived at Al-Ittihad from Barcelona in February 2025 on a three-year contract. He made 10 appearances, scoring once and setting up three more, before his minutes dried up. Last season he managed just eight against Al-Nassr in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final.

Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Al Kholood crest
Al Kholood
ALK

A loan switch to Al-Shabab followed in the second half of the campaign. There he played 31 matches without finding the net, contributing a single assist.

Read also: As the season kicks off: a surprise at Al-Nassr regarding Ronaldo

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google