Al-Ittihad settle it with Girona: new player out of the picture

Al-Ittihad have struck a deal with Girona to send one of the "Doyen's" players to the Spanish side on loan, part of the Black and Yellow's push to reshape their squad for the new season.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah" report that the agreement covers a season-long loan for Spanish midfielder Unai Hernandez, with Girona holding an option to buy the player's contract once the deal expires.

Al-Ittihad's board studied Girona's proposal, under which the Spanish club would cover a limited portion of his wages next season while Al-Ittihad picked up the rest.

Hernandez arrived at Al-Ittihad from Barcelona in February 2025 on a three-year contract. He made 10 appearances, scoring once and setting up three more, before his minutes dried up. Last season he managed just eight against Al-Nassr in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final.

A loan switch to Al-Shabab followed in the second half of the campaign. There he played 31 matches without finding the net, contributing a single assist.

Read also: As the season kicks off: a surprise at Al-Nassr regarding Ronaldo

