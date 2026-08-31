Al-Ittihad's radar picks up Aston Villa winger

Al-Ittihad are ramping up their activity in the summer market as they hunt fresh firepower for the frontline before the registration window slams shut.

According to "Asharq Al-Awsat", the club's management are weighing up a move for one of Aston Villa's stars to bolster the wing, keen to add a player with pace and proven experience on European pitches.

The report names Jamaica's Leon Bailey, "29 years old", as the target. The Aston Villa winger built his reputation during a standout stint with Germany's Bayer Leverkusen before joining the Villans, and also spent a brief period in the shirt of Italy's Roma.

Bailey made 163 appearances for Aston Villa across all competitions, scoring 23 goals and setting up 25 more.

Bailey isn't the only name on the list. Colombia's Yaser Asprilla, the winger at Spain's Girona, had earlier been floated as a candidate to beef up the attack before the summer window closes, the same source adds.

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