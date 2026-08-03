Al-Ittihad close to sealing a Senegalese deal

Al-Ittihad continue to move aggressively during the summer transfer window, seeking to strengthen their ranks with players capable of making a difference in the new season. Now the club stand on the brink of a new deal from Spain, with talks over Senegalese midfielder Dion Lopy reaching an advanced stage with Almeria.

Special sources revealed to "Arriyadiyah" newspaper that Al-Ittihad have reached an advanced stage of negotiations with Almeria to sign Lopy on a four-year contract, part of a drive to bolster the first team before the new campaign kicks off.

Those same sources added that the talks between the two clubs have made significant progress over the past few days, leaving the player's move to "the Dean" this summer looking imminent.

According to Transfermarkt, Lopy's market value sits at around 15 million euros, a figure that reflects the standing he enjoys in the European transfer market.

The 24-year-old only recently renewed his contract with Almeria until the summer of 2030. Even so, Al-Ittihad's management, headed by Mohammed Al-Khuraiji, press on with negotiations in an attempt to persuade the Spanish club to sell.

Lopy joined Almeria in the summer of 2023 from French club Stade Reims, and has since established himself as a regular within the side.

In an Almeria shirt, the Senegalese has racked up 105 appearances across various competitions, scoring four goals and providing six assists.

He began his journey with the club in La Liga, before continuing over the following two seasons in the Spanish second division, La Liga 2, holding down a regular place throughout.