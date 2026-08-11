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Saudi Pro League
team-logoAl Ittihad
King Abdullah Sports City
team-logoAl Kholood
Book Al Ittihad vs Al Kholood Tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid

How to get Al Ittihad vs Al Kholood tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad
Al Kholood

Al Ittihad take on Al Kholood in the Saudi Pro League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Al-Ittihad host Al-Kholood at Alinma Stadium in Jeddah on the opening weekend of the 2026/27 Saudi Pro League season, and it is a fixture that means very different things for each club. For Al-Ittihad, it is the first match of a rebuilding project: Sergio Conceicao left by mutual consent after a fifth placed finish and a trophyless season, and the club has turned to 38 year old German coach Jens Wissing, who arrives with barely seven months of senior management experience but a genuine calling card, having just guided Gamba Osaka to the AFC Champions League Two title, beating Al-Nassr along the way.

GOAL has all the information you need to secure Al-Kholood Club vs Al-Ittihad Club tickets right now, including kickoff details, ticket prices, and the best places to buy online.

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When is Al Ittihad vs Al Kholood Saudi Pro League kick-off?

crest
Saudi Pro League - Game Week 1
King Abdullah Sports City

How to buy Al Ittihad vs Al Kholood Saudi Pro League tickets?

The most convenient way to secure tickets for this fixture is through Ticombo, which lists verified seating options for Al-Kholood Club vs Al-Ittihad Club with instant online booking and secure checkout. Buying through Ticombo lets you browse available categories and confirm your seat without needing to rely on official club membership tiers or wait for general sale windows to open.

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How much do Al Ittihad vs Al Kholood Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Saudi Pro League tickets remain some of the most affordable in world football, and this fixture is no exception.

  • Standard Admission through official channels typically ranges from SAR 50 to SAR 125.
  • Premium Seating categories generally range from SAR 300 to SAR 700.
  • VIP and Gold Lounges, including hospitality and catering, start from around SAR 1,800.
  • As with most season openers, prices can rise as the match approaches, so booking early with Ticombo is the best way to secure the lowest available price and the widest choice of seats.
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Al Ittihad vs Al Kholood Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Ittihad vs Al Kholood Form

ITT

ITT - Form

DHA
W2-1
ALI
W1-3
ALS
L3-2
ALQ
L1-5
MAL
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/12
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
ALK

ALK - Form

ITT
D0-0
HIL
L1-2
ALA
D0-0
AHL
L3-0
ALF
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
1/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Al Ittihad vs Al Kholood: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Al IttihadDrawAl Kholood
3
1
1
Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad badge
Al Ittihad
ITT
0
Al Kholood badge
Al Kholood
ALK
0
FT
King Cup
Al Kholood badge
Al Kholood
ALK
2
Al Ittihad badge
Al Ittihad
ITT
2
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Kholood badge
Al Kholood
ALK
0
Al Ittihad badge
Al Ittihad
ITT
4
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad badge
Al Ittihad
ITT
4
Al Kholood badge
Al Kholood
ALK
3
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Kholood badge
Al Kholood
ALK
0
Al Ittihad badge
Al Ittihad
ITT
1
FT
10Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

Al Ittihad vs Al Kholood Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AbhaAbhaABH
00000000
2
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
00000000
3
Al DiriyahAl DiriyahDIR
00000000
4
Al Fateh FCAl Fateh FCALF
00000000
5
Al HazemAl HazemALH
00000000
6
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
00000000
7
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
00000000
8
Al KhaleejAl KhaleejALK
00000000
9
Al KholoodAl KholoodALK
00000000
10
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
00000000
11
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
00000000
12
Al RiyadhAl RiyadhALR
00000000
13
Al ShababAl ShababALS
00000000
14
Al-EttifaqAl-EttifaqALI
00000000
15
Al-FaisalyAl-FaisalyAFS
00000000
16
Al-FayhaAl-FayhaALF
00000000
17
Al-TaawounAl-TaawounALT
00000000
18
Neom SCNeom SCNEO
00000000
AFC Champions League
Relegation


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