How to get Al Ittihad vs Al Kholood tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al-Ittihad host Al-Kholood at Alinma Stadium in Jeddah on the opening weekend of the 2026/27 Saudi Pro League season, and it is a fixture that means very different things for each club. For Al-Ittihad, it is the first match of a rebuilding project: Sergio Conceicao left by mutual consent after a fifth placed finish and a trophyless season, and the club has turned to 38 year old German coach Jens Wissing, who arrives with barely seven months of senior management experience but a genuine calling card, having just guided Gamba Osaka to the AFC Champions League Two title, beating Al-Nassr along the way.

GOAL has all the information you need to secure Al-Kholood Club vs Al-Ittihad Club tickets right now, including kickoff details, ticket prices, and the best places to buy online.

When is Al Ittihad vs Al Kholood Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 1 15 Aug 2026 - 14:00 King Abdullah Sports City

How to buy Al Ittihad vs Al Kholood Saudi Pro League tickets?

The most convenient way to secure tickets for this fixture is through Ticombo, which lists verified seating options for Al-Kholood Club vs Al-Ittihad Club with instant online booking and secure checkout. Buying through Ticombo lets you browse available categories and confirm your seat without needing to rely on official club membership tiers or wait for general sale windows to open.

How much do Al Ittihad vs Al Kholood Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Saudi Pro League tickets remain some of the most affordable in world football, and this fixture is no exception.

Standard Admission through official channels typically ranges from SAR 50 to SAR 125.

Premium Seating categories generally range from SAR 300 to SAR 700.

VIP and Gold Lounges, including hospitality and catering, start from around SAR 1,800.

As with most season openers, prices can rise as the match approaches, so booking early with Ticombo is the best way to secure the lowest available price and the widest choice of seats.

Al Ittihad vs Al Kholood Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Ittihad vs Al Kholood Form

Al Ittihad vs Al Kholood: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Al Ittihad vs Al Kholood Standings



