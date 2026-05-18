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Book Al Hilal vs NEOM Tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid

How to buy Al Hilal vs NEOM tickets: Saudi Pro League Dates, ticket prices & more

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Saudi Pro League
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Here’s exactly how you can secure tickets to Al Hilal vs NEOM

The 2025-26 Saudi Pro League season is hurtling toward a dramatic conclusion, and Matchweek 33 brings a mouth-watering clash that could decide the fate of the title. 

Al Hilal, the reigning giants of Riyadh, are set to host the season’s most ambitious newcomers, NEOM SC, at the state-of-the-art Kingdom Arena. With Al Hilal locked in a fierce battle with Al-Nassr at the top of the table, every point is vital.

GOAL has compiled the ultimate guide to securing your seat, whether you are looking for the most affordable general admission spot or a premium hospitality experience.

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When is Al Hilal vs NEOM?

Date & TimeFixtureLocationTickets
May 16, 2026 | 19:05 ASTAl Hilal vs NEOM SCKingdom Arena, RiyadhTickets

Where to buy Al Hilal vs NEOM tickets?

The primary ticket outlet for the Saudi Pro League is Webook.com. 

However, for a Matchweek 33 fixture against a top-ten side like NEOM, primary tickets often sell out within hours of release. If you find the official site is at capacity, do not lose hope.

The best way to secure a seat when the general sale is exhausted is through secondary marketplaces. StubHub is the leading platform for these high-demand fixtures, offering a secure environment to purchase tickets from other fans. 

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How much are Al Hilal vs NEOM tickets?

Prices for this clash reflect the high stakes of the league standings. While the Saudi Pro League remains accessible, the premium nature of the Kingdom Arena and the late-season timing mean prices can fluctuate.

  • Cheapest Tickets: On the secondary market, prices currently start from approximately SAR 860. These are typically for the upper tiers or behind the goals, offering an incredible atmosphere.
  • Mid-Range Seating: For side-on views in the Category 1 or 2 sections, expect to pay between SAR 1,200 and SAR 1,800.
  • Premium & Hospitality: VIP and lounge access at the Kingdom Arena can exceed SAR 3,000, providing world-class catering and the best views in the house.

We recommend focusing on the SAR 860 entry-level tickets as the best value-for-money option to experience the roar of the Blue Wave crowd without breaking the bank. Always compare prices across platforms like StubHub to ensure you are getting the best current rate.

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Everything you need to know about Kingdom Arena

The Kingdom Arena in Riyadh is widely considered one of the finest football venues in Asia. Since its opening, it has become a fortress for Al Hilal, known for its intense atmosphere and cutting-edge technology. With a capacity of approximately 27,000, it offers a more intimate and louder experience compared to the larger King Fahd International Stadium.

The venue is fully covered with a retractable roof, ensuring that even during the warmer May evenings, the temperature inside remains perfect for both players and fans. The stadium features four main stands with seating designed to be as close to the pitch as possible, providing an unobstructed view from every angle. For those looking for luxury, the arena boasts world-class VIP suites and the exclusive Sky Lounge.

Located in the heart of Riyadh, the stadium is easily accessible via the city’s major highways. However, matchday traffic can be significant. It is highly recommended to arrive at the venue at least 90 minutes before the 19:05 kick-off to clear security and enjoy the pre-match build-up. Parking is available on-site but fills up quickly, so ride-sharing services like Uber or Careem are often the most stress-free way to reach the ground.

Frequently asked questions

The most reliable way to secure tickets for this high-stakes Saudi Pro League clash is through the official league platform, Webook.com. However, due to Al Hilal's massive fanbase and the match being a late-season title decider, primary tickets sell out almost instantly. For fans who miss the initial drop, StubHub is the leading secondary marketplace, offering a secure way to find authentic seats even after the official box office is full.

Ticket prices vary based on the viewing experience you desire. General admission seats on the primary market typically start around SAR 50 to SAR 150. On secondary platforms like StubHub, where demand often exceeds supply, the cheapest entry-level tickets currently trend at approximately SAR 860. For those seeking a premium experience, VIP and hospitality packages at the Kingdom Arena can range from SAR 1,500 to over SAR 3,000.

Absolutely. The Kingdom Arena is one of the most modern sports facilities in Saudi Arabia, featuring a fully retractable roof and advanced climate control to ensure a comfortable environment for all ages. The stadium offers dedicated family seating sections and accessible facilities designed for comfort and convenience. We recommend arriving at least 90 minutes before the 19:05 kick-off to navigate security smoothly and enjoy the pre-match fan zone activities.

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