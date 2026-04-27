How to buy Al Hilal vs Damac 2026 tickets: Saudi Pro League dates, ticket prices & more

The Saudi Pro League continues to captivate football fans across the globe, and the upcoming clash between Al Hilal and Damac is set to be another blockbuster event in the 2025-26 season.

Al Hilal, known as the Blue Waves and the most successful club in Saudi history, is looking to maintain its dominance at the top of the table.

With a roster featuring world-class talent and a legacy that spans decades, every Al Hilal home match is a spectacle of high-intensity football and passionate support from the Riyadh faithful.

If you are looking to witness this Saudi Pro League encounter live, GOAL has all the details from official sales platforms to secondary market options.

When is Al Hilal vs Damac?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Tuesday, April 28, 2026, 21:00 Al Hilal vs Damac Kingdom Arena, Riyadh Tickets

Where to buy Al Hilal vs Damac tickets?

Tickets for Al Hilal home matches are primarily sold through the official Blu Store app. This is the club’s dedicated platform for all ticketing and merchandise needs. Fans are encouraged to download the app well in advance of the matchday to ensure they can access the sale as soon as it goes live.

Due to Al Hilal's massive fan base, tickets on the official app often sell out within hours of release.

For those who miss out on the initial general sale, or for international fans looking for a guaranteed seat, reputable secondary marketplaces like StubHub are an alternative. StubHub provides a platform for fans to buy and sell tickets, often featuring a wider variety of seating options even after the official box office has closed.

How much are Al Hilal vs Damac tickets?

While prices can vary depending on the platform and demand, fans can generally expect the following price ranges:

Category 3 (Cheapest): Starting from approximately 50 SAR to 100 SAR. These are typically located behind the goals and offer the most vibrant atmosphere.

Starting from approximately 50 SAR to 100 SAR. These are typically located behind the goals and offer the most vibrant atmosphere. Category 2 & 1: Ranging from 150 SAR to 350 SAR. These seats provide a more central view of the pitch.

Ranging from 150 SAR to 350 SAR. These seats provide a more central view of the pitch. Premium & Hospitality: Prices for VIP boxes and hospitality lounges can start from 500 SAR and go up significantly depending on the level of luxury and catering included.

We recommend keeping an eye on the cheapest tickets, as they offer incredible value for money to see some of the best players in the world.

On resale platforms like StubHub, prices may fluctuate based on market demand, sometimes starting even lower or higher, depending on availability.

Everything you need to know about Kingdom Arena

The Al Hilal vs Damac match will be held at the state-of-the-art Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. This venue has quickly become one of the most iconic football grounds in the Middle East. Originally known as Boulevard Hall, the stadium was transformed into a world-class football facility and serves as the exclusive home of Al Hilal.

The Kingdom Arena features a unique fully indoor design with a retractable roof and advanced air-conditioning systems, ensuring that fans remain comfortable regardless of the weather outside. With a capacity of approximately 26,000 to 30,000 spectators, the stadium is designed to bring the fans close to the action, creating an intimidating atmosphere for visiting teams. It also holds two Guinness World Records: the largest covered football stadium and the highest capacity for an indoor covered stadium.

Located in the heart of Riyadh’s entertainment district, the Kingdom Arena is easily accessible via public transport and taxi services. Fans are advised to arrive at least 90 minutes before kickoff to enjoy the pre-match festivities and avoid congestion at the turnstiles. The venue also boasts luxury VIP boxes and premium lounges for those looking for a more exclusive matchday experience.