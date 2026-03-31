How to buy Al Hilal vs Al Taawoun tickets: Dates, ticket prices, stadium information & more

The Saudi Pro League continues to captivate the footballing world, and the upcoming clash between Al Hilal and Al Taawoun at the Kingdom Arena is set to be the highlight of the season.

As Al Hilal looks to maintain its dominance at the top of the table with its star-studded roster, Al Taawoun arrives in Riyadh as the ultimate giant killers, fresh off an impressive continental run and a reputation for tactical discipline.

At GOAL, we have all the information, from the cheapest general admission seats to the most luxurious hospitality packages for Al Hilal vs Al Taawoun.

When is Al Hilal vs Al Taawoun?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Saturday, April 4, 2026 (21:00) Al Hilal vs Al Taawoun Kingdom Arena, Riyadh Tickets

*Kick-off times in the Saudi Pro League can occasionally shift due to broadcast requirements or local temperature considerations.

Where to buy Al Hilal vs Al Taawoun tickets?

For fans looking to attend the match at the Kingdom Arena, the primary method is through the official WeBook platform, which serves as the centralized hub for Saudi Pro League and Riyadh Season events.

Tickets are typically released here 7 to 10 days before the match, though high-profile fixtures can sell out within minutes of going live.

Given the popularity of Al Hilal, fans looking for a last-minute entry to the game may look at secondary marketplaces like StubHub.

Always ensure you are using reputable sources that offer a money-back guarantee and check the T&Cs of the website you're buying from.

How much are Al Hilal vs Al Taawoun tickets?

For the budget-conscious fan, general admission tickets typically start as low as SAR 50 to SAR 100. These cheapest tickets are usually located in the upper tiers or behind the goals/

For those seeking a mid-range experience, Category 1 and Category 2 seats along the long side of the pitch generally range from SAR 250 to SAR 600. These seats provide a more central view and easier access to stadium amenities.

If you are looking for a more luxurious experience, the Kingdom Arena is renowned for its world-class hospitality. Premium and VIP options can range from SAR 1,200 to over SAR 5,000.

On the secondary market, prices can fluctuate based on demand. Currently, listings on platforms like StubHub for this specific fixture show entry-level prices starting around SAR 490 to SAR 650.

Everything you need to know about Kingdom Arena

Opened recently to house Al Hilal's home fixtures, the Kingdon Arena is a fully indoor, multi-purpose venue designed to provide an intense, intimate atmosphere.

Unlike traditional open-air stadiums, the Kingdom Arena's closed roof and steep seating banks keep the sound of the fans trapped inside, making it one of the most intimidating venues for visiting teams in Asia.

The Kingdom Arena features a capacity of approximately 26,000 to 30,000 for football matches, ensuring that every seat in the house feels close to the pitch.

Security checks are thorough but efficient. Be prepared to show your digital ticket on your smartphone. Digital wallets (Apple Wallet/Google Pay) are often supported for seamless access.