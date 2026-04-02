How to buy Al Hilal vs Al Kholood tickets: Saudi pro league upcoming fixtures, ticket prices & more

Few fixtures capture the excitement like Al Hilal vs Al Kholood in the Saudi pro league.

As the reigning giants of Asian football, Al Hilal enters this clash with a roster of world-class superstars, including Aleksandar Mitrović and Rúben Neves, looking to cement their dominance at the top of the table.

For the visitors, Al Kholood, this match represents a massive opportunity to prove they can compete with the league’s elite in the heart of Riyadh.

GOAL has the full breakdown on how to secure your seats with pricing, availability, and the best platforms to buy your Al Hilal vs Al Kholood tickets right now.

When is Al Hilal vs Al Kholood?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Tuesday, April 7, 2026, 21:00 Al Hilal vs Al Kholood Kingdom Arena, Riyadh Tickets

Where to buy Al Hilal vs Al Kholood tickets?

The primary method for purchasing tickets is through the WeBook platform, which serves as the official ticketing partner for many Riyadh Season events and Al Hilal home matches.

Additionally, fans can check the official Al Hilal website and the Saudi Pro League (SPL) ticket portal for direct releases.

However, for a high-demand fixture like this, official allocations often sell out within minutes of being released, so fans may also want to browse secondary sites like StubHub.

How much are Al Hilal vs Al Kholood tickets?

Ticket prices for Al Hilal vs Al Kholood are designed to be accessible, though they fluctuate based on demand and seating category. For those looking for the cheapest way to watch Al Hilal, General Admission tickets in the "Shortside" or behind-the-goal sections often start as low as SAR 40 to SAR 75 through official channels.

On the secondary market, prices can vary. Currently, entry-level seats are being listed from approximately SAR 250 to SAR 400, depending on how close we are to matchday. For those seeking a more premium experience, the Kingdom Arena offers exceptional views from the Longside tiers. Below is a breakdown of what you can expect to pay on the secondary market:

General Admission (Shortside): SAR 250 – SAR 450

SAR 250 – SAR 450 Longside Lower Tier: SAR 500 – SAR 900

SAR 500 – SAR 900 Premium/Club Seating: SAR 1,000 – SAR 1,800

SAR 1,000 – SAR 1,800 VIP Hospitality: SAR 2,500+

Everything you need to know about Kingdom Arena

The Kingdom Arena opened in 2023 and holds the Guinness World Record for the largest covered football stadium.

With a capacity of approximately 26,000, it provides an incredibly intimate and loud environment, as the closed roof traps the sound of the Al Hilal faithful.