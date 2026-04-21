How to get Al Hazem vs Al Hilal tickets: Saudi Pro League fixtures, prices, seating information and more

Al Hilal and Al Hazem are preparing for a vital encounter as the Saudi Pro League season reaches its crescendo.

While Al Hilal continues to assert its dominance as the most successful club in Asian history, Al Hazem represents the grit and determination of a side looking to cause a massive upset against the Riyadh giants.

GOAL has compiled all the essential details regarding prices, venues, and official sellers to help you secure your place at the match now.

When is the Al Hazem vs Al Hilal match in the Saudi Pro League?

Date Match / Time Venue Tickets Saturday, 02 May 2026 Al Hilal vs Al Hazem (18:00 GMT / 21:00 Local Time) Kingdom Arena, Riyadh Tickets

How to buy tickets for the Al Hazem vs Al Hilal match?

The primary method for most fans to obtain seats is through the official marketplace, Webook. Digital ticketing has become the standard in Saudi Arabia, ensuring that your entry to the stadium is as simple as a quick scan of your smartphone at the gate.

For international visitors or those who find that the initial club allocations are sold out, secondary marketplaces like StubHub offer a wide variety of seat categories, from budget-friendly stands to premium viewing areas.

For Al Hazem supporters making the trip to Riyadh, it is strongly recommended that you look for seats in the sections designated for away fans. These are typically located in the corner sections of the stadium, allowing you to support your team alongside fellow traveling fans. Given Al Hilal’s massive global following, these matches frequently sell out, so booking in advance is the only way to guarantee your spot in the stands.

What can we expect from the Al Hazem vs Al Hilal match?

Al Hilal, managed by an elite coaching staff, employs a world-class, high-pressing style that utilizes its incredible squad depth. With a roster that has featured global icons like Neymar Jr, Aleksandar Mitrović, and Sergej Milinković-Savić, the Blue Wave is capable of overwhelming any opponent with sheer technical quality and physical power.

Al Hazem has a reputation for being a stubborn opponent. Often adopting a compact defensive shape and looking to strike on the counter-attack, they represent the ultimate banana skin for the league leaders. Historically, while Al Hilal has held the upper hand, Al Hazem has shown they can frustrate the giants, making for a tense and engaging 90 minutes of football.

In recent seasons, Al Hilal has produced some of the most dominant displays in Saudi football history, including record-breaking winning streaks.

Al Hazem vs Al Hilal tickets: How much do they cost?

Ticket prices for the Al Hilal vs Al Hazem match vary depending on the seating category and the proximity to the pitch.

We want to highlight that fans can get into the stadium for a very reasonable price if they act fast. Currently, the cheapest tickets are available in the upper tiers and behind the goals.

Category 3 (Behind the goal): 50 SAR – 100 SAR

50 SAR – 100 SAR Category 2 (Corner/Upper tier): 150 SAR – 300 SAR

150 SAR – 300 SAR Category 1 (Lower touchline/Centre): 400 SAR – 750 SAR

400 SAR – 750 SAR VIP / Premium: 1,200 SAR – 5,000 SAR

For those looking for the best value for money, Category 2 seats offer an excellent balance between a clear view of the tactical setups and an affordable price point. These seats are usually significantly cheaper than the central lower-tier spots but still provide a fantastic perspective of the action.

To secure the cheapest tickets, it is vital to book as early as possible, as the low-cost options are the first to be snapped up by local supporters.

How to get hospitality tickets for Al Hazem vs Al Hilal?

For fans seeking the ultimate match-day luxury, hospitality packages at the Kingdom Arena or King Fahd International Stadium are second to none.

These packages are highly sought after by corporate guests and fans looking for a premium experience. Hospitality includes access to climate-controlled lounges, which is a significant plus given the Riyadh climate, along with gourmet catering and VIP parking.

The hospitality areas offer upholstered, spacious seating with the best views in the house. These listings often include perks such as:

Private VIP stadium entrance

Pre-match and half-time buffet meals

Complimentary refreshments

Exclusive match-day programs

Securing a hospitality seat ensures a stress-free experience, allowing you to enjoy the world-class football on display in total comfort.

Al Hazem vs Al Hilal: Recent head-to-head matches

Date Competition Fixture Result 11 May 2024 Saudi Pro League Al Hilal vs Al Hazem 4–1 25 Nov 2023 Saudi Pro League Al Hazem vs Al Hilal 0–9 30 Oct 2023 King Cup Al Hilal vs Al Hazem 3–0 26 Feb 2022 Saudi Pro League Al Hilal vs Al Hazem 2–0 30 Sep 2021 Saudi Pro League Al Hazem vs Al Hilal 1–1

Location and Logistics: Getting to the Stadium

The match is set to take place in Riyadh, the vibrant capital of Saudi Arabia.

Most Al Hilal home games are hosted at the state-of-the-art Kingdom Arena or the iconic King Fahd International Stadium. Both venues are well-connected by Riyadh’s developing public transport network and are easily accessible via ride-sharing apps like Uber and Careem, which are the most convenient ways for fans to reach the ground.

For those driving, ample parking is available, though it is advised to arrive at least two hours before kick-off to navigate the heavy match-day traffic.