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Saudi Pro League
team-logoAl Hilal
Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium
team-logoAl-Faisaly
Book Al Hilal vs Al Faisaly Tickets
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How to buy Al Hilal vs Al-Faisaly tickets: Saudi Pro League dates, ticket prices & more

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Tickets
Saudi Pro League
K. Benzema
Al Hilal
Al-Faisaly

Here is exactly how you can secure tickets to Al Hilal SFC vs Al-Faisaly FC.

The Saudi Pro League continues to capture global attention, featuring top-tier footballing talent, electric stadium atmospheres, and fierce rivalries. As the new campaign gets underway, powerhouses Al Hilal SFC take on Al-Faisaly FC in a thrilling Matchweek 1 showdown. Al Hilal, the most decorated club in Saudi football history, enter the fixture determined to assert their dominance on home turf, while Al Faisaly look to pull off a dramatic early-season upset.

At GOAL, we have gathered all the vital match details, venue information, price breakdowns, and direct links to help you secure your Al Hilal SFC vs Al-Faisaly FC tickets right now, hassle-free.

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When is Al Hilal vs Al-Faisaly?

The Saudi Pro League fixture between Al Hilal SFC and Al-Faisaly FC is scheduled for mid-August 2026 at the state-of-the-art Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

crest
Saudi Pro League - Game Week 1
Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

Where to buy Al Hilal vs Al-Faisaly tickets?

Securing primary tickets through official club portals can often be challenging due to high demand from club season ticket holders and official members. Official club allocations frequently sell out within minutes of going live.

Fortunately, secondary ticketing platforms provide a safe, reliable, and convenient alternative for fans looking to secure guaranteed seats. You can purchase verified tickets directly via secondary marketplaces such as Ticombo, which connects fans with seller inventory worldwide.

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How much are Al Hilal vs Al-Faisaly tickets?

Ticket prices for Saudi Pro League matches vary depending on seat positioning, view quality, and hospitality inclusions. The cheapest ticket options start at approximately 500 SAR for standard upper-tier seating behind the goals, making entry accessible for budget-conscious supporters.

  • Standard Behind the Goal: 500 SAR to 750 SAR
  • Side Pitch Category 1 / Longside Lower Tier: 800 SAR to 1,500 SAR
  • Premium VIP & Club Hospitality Packages: 2,500 SAR to 5,000+ SAR

For fans seeking a budget-friendly option, general admission end-tier seats offer incredible value while putting you right in the middle of the passionate home fan atmosphere. If you want maximum comfort and prime view angles, premium side-pitch seating or executive hospitality boxes offer inclusive food, beverages, and luxury padded seats.

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Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know about Al Hilal vs Al-Faisaly

Al Hilal vs Al-Faisaly head-to-head record:

Head to Head

Al HilalDrawAl-Faisaly
4
1
0
Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
2
Al-Faisaly badge
Al-Faisaly
AFS
1
FT
Super Cup
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
2
Al-Faisaly badge
Al-Faisaly
AFS
2
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al-Faisaly badge
Al-Faisaly
AFS
2
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
3
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
3
Al-Faisaly badge
Al-Faisaly
AFS
2
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al-Faisaly badge
Al-Faisaly
AFS
1
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
1
FT
11Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored5/5

Al Hilal vs Al-Faisaly team news:

Al Hilal vs Al-Faisaly Probable lineups

Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Formation
Al-Faisaly crest
Al-Faisaly
AFS
Al-Faisaly crest
Al-Faisaly
AFS

Manager

  • S. Inzaghi

Al Hilal vs Al-Faisaly form:

HIL

HIL - Form

ALK
W1-2
ALK
W1-2
ALN
D1-1
NEO
W2-0
ALF
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
AFS

AFS - Form

ALT
W2-0
ANA
W0-3
ITT
L0-4
ALW
L1-1
ALT
L0-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Everything you need to know about Kingdom Arena

Located in the heart of Riyadh, Kingdom Arena is one of the most technologically advanced indoor-outdoor multi-purpose stadiums in the world. Engineered specifically to create an intimate, intimidating atmosphere, the arena features a fully retractable roof and state-of-the-art climate control systems, ensuring comfortable temperatures for players and fans regardless of outdoor weather conditions.

Key venue details for matchday visitors:

  • Capacity: 26,000+ modern seated spectator capacity
  • Address: Boulevard Hall, Al Hada, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
  • Facilities: Premium concourses, high-end food courts, retail fan stores, and executive VIP suites
  • Transportation: Easily accessible via ride-hailing services, taxi networks, and dedicated matchday parking zones surrounding the Boulevard district

Visitors are advised to arrive at least 90 minutes before kickoff to navigate security checks smoothly, explore the venue amenities, and take their seats before the pre-match light shows begin.

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