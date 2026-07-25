Goal.com
LiveTickets
Al Ahli v Al Hilal: King's Cup Semi FinalGetty Images Sport

Translated by

Al-Hilal fail to sign him: Al-Ahli close in on a new Saudi player

Transfers
Al Hilal
Al Ahli
R. Al Otaibi
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

The summer transfer window is ablaze in Saudi Arabia

Al-Ahli have edged closer to signing a new Saudi player in the current summer transfer window, having watched their traditional rivals Al-Hilal fail to land him earlier.

Saudi journalist Khalid Al-Zahrani says Al-Ahli have opened official negotiations with Al-Ettifaq to sign right-back Radhi Al-Otaibi during the current summer mercato.

Al-Otaibi's contract with Al-Ettifaq expires at the end of next season, and Al-Zahrani reckons that could push the club to show flexibility over his departure rather than lose him for free.

Few right-backs in Saudi football rank higher. Al-Hilal tried to sign him during the last winter transfer window to make up for the departure of Portugal's Joao Cancelo, but they failed.

The 26-year-old started out with Al-Wehda, breaking into the first team in 2019 before moving to Al-Ahd the following season. From there he joined Al-Hazem, who loaned him to Al-Qadsiah and then sold him to Al-Ettifaq in the summer of 2023.

Saudi Pro League
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Al-Faisaly crest
Al-Faisaly
AFS

Al-Otaibi has nailed down a regular place in the Al-Ettifaq side over the past three seasons. He hit his peak last term, featuring in 25 matches and providing 3 assists.

Al-Ahli already have Ali Majrashi and Mohammed Abdulrahman at right-back, which raises a few question marks over what role Al-Otaibi might play next season.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google