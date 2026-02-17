How to get Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad 2026 tickets: Saudi Pro League, Saudi El Clásico fixture dates, ticket prices & more

Prepare for a footballing spectacle as two of Saudi Arabia's giants, Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad, clash in the highly anticipated Saudi El Clásico.

Al-Hilal, currently sitting comfortably at the top of the Saudi Pro League table with an impressive undefeated record, will be looking to extend its dominance. Meanwhile, Al-Ittihad, a formidable force themselves, will be eager to assert their authority and climb higher in the standings as the fight for AFC Champions League qualification heightens.

GOAL is your ultimate guide to navigating the ticket market, providing you with all the essential information on dates, venues, prices, and the best places to buy your tickets.

When is Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad?

The highly anticipated Saudi El Clásico between Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad is scheduled for:

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Saturday, February 21, 2026, 10:00 PM AST Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Tickets

*This match has been rescheduled from its original date of February 19, 2026.

Where to buy Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad tickets?

To purchase Saudi Pro League match tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official league site, where you can navigate to the ‘Fixture/Tickets' section under the ‘Matches’ tab.

Matchweeks are usually staged across three days, the majority of which run from Thursday to Saturday to coincide with the Saudi weekend (Friday and Saturday) and tickets are usually released a couple of weeks before each match.

While official club and league websites often handle initial ticket releases, secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub can also come in handy, especially for high-demand matches like this derby.

How much are Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad tickets?

Ticket prices for the Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad match can vary significantly based on demand, seating location, and the platform of purchase.

For a derby of this magnitude, expect prices to be higher than an average Saudi Pro League match, which typically ranges from SAR50-100.

While $43 is the current cheapest option, prices can quickly escalate for more desirable sections. For instance, prime seating or hospitality packages could command prices well into the hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

To secure the best possible price, especially the most affordable tickets, we recommend checking listings regularly.

When are Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad tickets released?

Tickets for high-profile matches like the Saudi El Clásico are usually released in phases. While the initial general sale often occurs weeks or even months in advance through official club channels or the Saudi Pro League website, secondary marketplaces like StubHub become invaluable once these initial allocations sell out or for fans looking for specific seating options.