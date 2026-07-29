Press reports have revealed the identity of the new figure who will take on the role of president of Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia in the coming period, succeeding former president Khaled Al-Ghamdi.

Al-Ghamdi had announced his resignation after three years in the role, and the club's company management formally approved it today, Wednesday.

Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat" report that the Al-Ahli club company are moving to appoint Ahmed Al-Shinqiti, the vice-president and head of the executive committee representing the Public Investment Fund, to chair the club's board of directors during the coming phase.

The paper says Al-Shinqiti was chosen because of the great confidence he enjoys within the club's structure, having shown high competence in managing many files.

He will steer the Saudi club over the next three months on a temporary basis. There is a leaning towards keeping him in post until the end of next season, should administrative matters stabilise and no change be needed before then.

Al-Ghamdi leaves Al-Ahli after three years since 2023, a spell packed with silverware. He won the AFC Champions League Elite title in two consecutive seasons and lifted the Saudi Super Cup after a nine-year absence.

Now he will stand for the presidency of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, succeeding Yasser Al-Misehal. The outgoing chief resigned after seven years, in the wake of the Saudi national team's exit from the 2026 World Cup at the group stage.