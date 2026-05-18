How to buy Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal tickets: Saudi Pro League Dates, ticket prices & more

The Saudi Pro League continues to captivate global football fans as Al-Fayha prepares to host the reigning champions and continental heavyweights, Al-Hilal.

This fixture has developed into a fascinating encounter, often pitting the resilient, tactically disciplined Al-Fayha side against the star-studded brilliance of the Blue Waves.

With Al-Hilal boasting some of the biggest names in world football and maintaining their status as the team to beat in the Middle East, every away trip they take is a high-demand event that draws massive crowds and intense atmosphere.

GOAL has all the information you need on ticket releases, the best platforms for secure purchases, and the most competitive prices.

When is Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets May 21, 2026 Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal Al Majma'ah Sports City, Al Majma'ah Tickets

Where to buy Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal tickets?

Finding tickets for Al-Hilal matches can be notoriously difficult due to their massive fan base and the presence of international superstars like Neymar, Aleksandar Mitrović, and Rúben Neves.

For this specific away fixture at Al-Fayha, tickets are primarily distributed through official Saudi Pro League channels and the home club’s ticketing platforms.

However, for fans who miss the initial general sale or those traveling from outside Saudi Arabia who require a more guaranteed secondary market option, StubHub offers a secure environment to purchase tickets even when the primary box office is sold out.

How much are Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal tickets?

Ticket prices for the Saudi Pro League vary depending on the category of the match and the profile of the visiting team. When Al-Hilal is the opponent, prices typically see a slight increase due to the high demand. For the clash at Al Majma'ah Sports City, Al-Fayha aims to keep football accessible while managing the logistical requirements of a high-profile game.

Category 3 (General Admission): These are the most affordable tickets, usually starting from around 30 SAR to 75 SAR. These seats are perfect for the passionate fans who want to be in the heart of the atmosphere.

These are the most affordable tickets, usually starting from around 30 SAR to 75 SAR. These seats are perfect for the passionate fans who want to be in the heart of the atmosphere. Category 2 (Premium Seating): Located along the sidelines with better views of the pitch, these tickets typically range from 100 SAR to 250 SAR.

Located along the sidelines with better views of the pitch, these tickets typically range from 100 SAR to 250 SAR. Category 1 & Gold: These offer the best views in the house and are often priced between 300 SAR and 600 SAR.

These offer the best views in the house and are often priced between 300 SAR and 600 SAR. Hospitality & VIP: For those looking for the ultimate matchday experience with inclusive catering and lounge access, VIP packages can start from 1,000 SAR and go significantly higher depending on the suite level.

As the match day approaches, prices on secondary markets like StubHub may fluctuate based on supply and demand. We recommend booking as early as possible to secure the lowest rates, as prices tend to climb once the general allocation is exhausted.

Everything you need to know about Al Majma'ah Sports City

Al Majma'ah Sports City is the proud home of Al-Fayha FC. Located in Al Majma'ah, approximately 200 kilometers north of Riyadh, it serves as a vital sporting hub for the region.

While it may not have the massive capacity of the King Fahd International Stadium, its compact nature creates an intimidating and electric environment for visiting teams.

The stadium underwent renovations to meet the high standards of the Saudi Pro League, ensuring that facilities for fans, media, and players are top-tier. With a capacity of around 7,000 spectators, every seat offers a close-up view of the action, making it one of the most intimate venues to watch the likes of Al-Hilal's superstars.

For fans traveling from Riyadh, the drive takes about two hours via the Route 60 highway. There is ample parking around the sports complex, but it is advised to arrive at least 90 minutes before kickoff to avoid local traffic congestion. Inside the stadium, you will find various food and beverage kiosks serving local favorites and standard matchday snacks, catering to the family-friendly atmosphere that the Saudi Pro League is famous for.

Remember to dress comfortably as evening temperatures in the desert can drop, even after a warm day. Supporting the home team or the visiting giants at Al Majma'ah Sports City is a unique experience that captures the true essence of Saudi Arabian football culture.