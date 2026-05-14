How to buy Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Ittihad tickets: Saudi Pro League Dates, Ticket Prices & more

The Saudi Pro League continues to captivate global audiences, and the upcoming clash between Al-Ettifaq and Al-Ittihad is set to be one of the marquee fixtures of the season’s final stretch. Both clubs carry deep historical weight in the Kingdom; Al-Ettifaq remains a proud Dammam institution with a legacy of being the first Saudi side to win international titles, while Al-Ittihad stands as a continental giant, backed by the passionate yellow and black sea of fans from Jeddah.

As the match approaches, the demand for tickets in Dammam is skyrocketing. Whether you are a local supporter or a traveling fan looking to witness the Saudi Pro League revolution firsthand, GOAL has compiled all the essential details on how to secure your seat. From the most affordable entry-level tickets to premium hospitality experiences, we have the latest information on pricing and availability to ensure you don't miss a minute of the action.

When is Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Ittihad?

The fixture is scheduled for Thursday, May 14, 2026. This Round 33 match is a prime-time event, kicking off under the lights in Dammam as the Saudi Pro League title race and European qualification battles reach their climax.

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Thursday, May 14, 2026 | 21:00 (Local Time) Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Ittihad EGO Stadium, Dammam Tickets

Where to buy Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Ittihad tickets?

Tickets for Saudi Pro League matches are primarily sold through official club platforms and authorized resale marketplaces. For a high-demand fixture like this, secondary market platforms like StubHub are often your way to secure seats, especially if the initial general sale sells out. It provides a secure environment for fans to buy and sell tickets, offering a variety of seating options across different price points.

For those in Dammam, the EGO Stadium box office may have limited availability on the day of the match, but given the star power of Al-Ittihad, booking online in advance is the only way to guarantee your entry.

How much are Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Ittihad tickets?

Ticket prices for the Saudi Pro League have remained competitive, offering access to world-class talent at various price levels. For the clash at EGO Stadium, fans can expect a tiered pricing structure.

Category 3 (Behind the Goals): These are typically the cheapest tickets, starting around 30 SAR to 50 SAR. These sections offer a vibrant atmosphere, often filled with the most vocal home supporters.

These are typically the cheapest tickets, starting around 30 SAR to 50 SAR. These sections offer a vibrant atmosphere, often filled with the most vocal home supporters. Category 2 (Corner and Side Stands): Mid-range seats usually fall between 75 SAR and 150 SAR, providing a great balance between price and a clear view of the tactical battle.

Mid-range seats usually fall between 75 SAR and 150 SAR, providing a great balance between price and a clear view of the tactical battle. Category 1 (Grandstand): Premium side-view seats are generally priced from 200 SAR upwards. These seats offer the best vantage point for photography and a comprehensive view of the pitch.

Premium side-view seats are generally priced from 200 SAR upwards. These seats offer the best vantage point for photography and a comprehensive view of the pitch. Hospitality and VIP: For those looking for the ultimate experience, VIP boxes and hospitality lounges can range from 500 SAR to over 1,500 SAR, often including inclusive catering, climate-controlled environments, and exclusive parking.

How can I get Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Ittihad tickets?

When it comes to securing your entry for this Dammam showdown, fans have a few primary avenues. The most popular option for international travelers and those looking for guaranteed availability is the secondary market. Platforms like StubHub have become a go-to for Saudi Pro League fans because they host verified listings from season ticket holders and fans who can no longer attend. This is often the best place to find Category 3 tickets at the most competitive market rates.

Locally, Al-Ettifaq often utilizes the Webook platform or their own dedicated club application for primary ticket releases. These sales usually open a few days before the match, starting with a pre-sale for club members before moving to a general public sale. However, for a high-profile game featuring Al-Ittihad, these primary allocations tend to sell out in minutes.

For those seeking a more premium experience, specialized hospitality platforms often handle the sale of executive boxes and VIP lounge access. If you are looking for the absolute cheapest ticket, we recommend checking StubHub as soon as the fixture is confirmed, as early secondary listings can often be found at a bargain for those who act quickly.

Everything you need to know about EGO Stadium

EGO Stadium, historically known as Al-Ettifaq Club Stadium or the Abdullah Al-Dabal Stadium, has recently undergone significant renovations to bring it up to modern football-only standards. Located in the heart of Dammam, the stadium now boasts a capacity of approximately 15,000 spectators. The removal of the athletics track during the 2021-2023 renovation has brought the stands closer to the pitch, creating an intimate and intimidating environment for visiting teams.

The stadium is easily accessible within Dammam and serves as the epicenter of the city's footballing identity. For fans arriving by car, there is ample parking in the surrounding Ministry of Sport complex, though arriving at least an hour before kickoff is advised due to matchday traffic. Public transport and ride-hailing services like Careem and Uber are also widely used and can drop fans directly at the stadium gates.

Inside, the venue offers a range of modern amenities, including updated concession stands serving local snacks and beverages. For international visitors, it is important to remember that most Saudi stadiums are family-friendly, and the atmosphere at EGO Stadium is generally welcoming yet loud. Whether you are there to cheer on Gerrard’s Fursan or to catch a glimpse of the Al-Ittihad superstars, EGO Stadium provides a world-class backdrop for a night of elite Saudi football.