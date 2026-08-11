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Saudi Pro League
team-logoAl-Ettifaq
Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium
team-logoAl Riyadh
Book Al-Ettifaq vs Al Riyadh Tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid

How to get Al-Ettifaq vs Al Riyadh tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Tickets
Saudi Pro League
Al-Ettifaq
Al Riyadh

Al-Ettifaq take on Al Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Al-Ettifaq host Al-Riyadh at their home ground in Dammam as both clubs open their 2026/27 Saudi Pro League campaigns, and tickets are on sale now for fans wanting to catch the action live. Al-Ettifaq head into the new season fresh off a strong 2025/26 campaign that saw them secure continental qualification, while Al-Riyadh travel east hoping to build early momentum in what promises to be a competitive top-flight campaign.

GOAL has all the information you need to secure Al-Ettifaq FC vs Al-Riyadh SC tickets right now, including kickoff details, ticket prices, and the best places to buy online.

Book Al-Ettifaq vs Al Riyadh TicketsBook tickets

When is Al-Ettifaq vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League kick-off?

crest
Saudi Pro League - Game Week 1
Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium

How to buy Al-Ettifaq vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League tickets?

The most convenient way to secure tickets for this fixture is through Ticombo, which lists verified seating options for Al-Ettifaq FC vs Al-Riyadh SC with instant online booking and secure checkout. Buying through Ticombo lets you browse available categories and lock in your seat without needing to rely on official club membership or wait for general sale windows to open.

Official tickets are also typically available through the Saudi Pro League site and the WeBook app, though these are usually released a week or two before kickoff and can be limited for fans without existing club membership. As a season-opening fixture, demand is expected to be healthy on both sides, so booking ahead through Ticombo is a smart way to avoid missing out.

Book Al-Ettifaq vs Al Riyadh TicketsBook tickets

How much do Al-Ettifaq vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Saudi Pro League tickets remain some of the most affordable in world football, and this fixture is no exception.

  • General admission tickets for standard Saudi Pro League fixtures typically start from around SAR 30 to SAR 90 through official channels.
  • Premium and sideline seating categories generally range from SAR 250 to SAR 600.
  • VIP and hospitality options, including lounge access and catering, can exceed SAR 1,500.

As with most season openers, prices can rise as the match approaches, so booking early through Ticombo is the best way to secure the lowest available price and widest choice of seats.

Book Al-Ettifaq vs Al Riyadh TicketsBook tickets

Al-Ettifaq vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al-Ettifaq vs Al Riyadh Form

ALI

ALI - Form

ALA
W1-3
ANA
D0-0
ALK
W0-5
ITT
L1-3
NEO
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
ALR

ALR - Form

ALQ
L0-4
ALF
L4-2
ALF
W1-0
ALT
D1-1
ALA
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Al-Ettifaq vs Al Riyadh: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Al-EttifaqDrawAl Riyadh
3
1
1
Saudi Pro League
Al-Ettifaq badge
Al-Ettifaq
ALI
2
Al Riyadh badge
Al Riyadh
ALR
3
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Riyadh badge
Al Riyadh
ALR
0
Al-Ettifaq badge
Al-Ettifaq
ALI
2
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al-Ettifaq badge
Al-Ettifaq
ALI
1
Al Riyadh badge
Al Riyadh
ALR
0
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Riyadh badge
Al Riyadh
ALR
0
Al-Ettifaq badge
Al-Ettifaq
ALI
0
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al-Ettifaq badge
Al-Ettifaq
ALI
1
Al Riyadh badge
Al Riyadh
ALR
0
FT
6Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored1/5

Al-Ettifaq vs Al Riyadh Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AbhaAbhaABH
00000000
2
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
00000000
3
Al DiriyahAl DiriyahDIR
00000000
4
Al Fateh FCAl Fateh FCALF
00000000
5
Al HazemAl HazemALH
00000000
6
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
00000000
7
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
00000000
8
Al KhaleejAl KhaleejALK
00000000
9
Al KholoodAl KholoodALK
00000000
10
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
00000000
11
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
00000000
12
Al RiyadhAl RiyadhALR
00000000
13
Al ShababAl ShababALS
00000000
14
Al-EttifaqAl-EttifaqALI
00000000
15
Al-FaisalyAl-FaisalyAFS
00000000
16
Al-FayhaAl-FayhaALF
00000000
17
Al-TaawounAl-TaawounALT
00000000
18
Neom SCNeom SCNEO
00000000
AFC Champions League
Relegation


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