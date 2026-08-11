How to get Al-Ettifaq vs Al Riyadh tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al-Ettifaq host Al-Riyadh at their home ground in Dammam as both clubs open their 2026/27 Saudi Pro League campaigns, and tickets are on sale now for fans wanting to catch the action live. Al-Ettifaq head into the new season fresh off a strong 2025/26 campaign that saw them secure continental qualification, while Al-Riyadh travel east hoping to build early momentum in what promises to be a competitive top-flight campaign.

GOAL has all the information you need to secure Al-Ettifaq FC vs Al-Riyadh SC tickets right now, including kickoff details, ticket prices, and the best places to buy online.

When is Al-Ettifaq vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 1 14 Aug 2026 - 14:00 Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium

How to buy Al-Ettifaq vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League tickets?

The most convenient way to secure tickets for this fixture is through Ticombo, which lists verified seating options for Al-Ettifaq FC vs Al-Riyadh SC with instant online booking and secure checkout. Buying through Ticombo lets you browse available categories and lock in your seat without needing to rely on official club membership or wait for general sale windows to open.

Official tickets are also typically available through the Saudi Pro League site and the WeBook app, though these are usually released a week or two before kickoff and can be limited for fans without existing club membership. As a season-opening fixture, demand is expected to be healthy on both sides, so booking ahead through Ticombo is a smart way to avoid missing out.

How much do Al-Ettifaq vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Saudi Pro League tickets remain some of the most affordable in world football, and this fixture is no exception.

General admission tickets for standard Saudi Pro League fixtures typically start from around SAR 30 to SAR 90 through official channels.

Premium and sideline seating categories generally range from SAR 250 to SAR 600.

VIP and hospitality options, including lounge access and catering, can exceed SAR 1,500.

As with most season openers, prices can rise as the match approaches, so booking early through Ticombo is the best way to secure the lowest available price and widest choice of seats.

Al-Ettifaq vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al-Ettifaq vs Al Riyadh Form

Al-Ettifaq vs Al Riyadh: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Al-Ettifaq vs Al Riyadh Standings



