How to buy Al‑Ettifaq vs Al‑Qadsiah tickets: Eastern Derby information, prices & where to buy

Middle East football fans are getting excited for the prospect of the upcoming Eastern Derby encounter. Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Qadsiah takes place on Sunday, April 5 at the EGO Stadium in Dammam and you could make your Saudi soccer dreams come true by securing seats today.

Let GOAL guide you through all the vital ticket information you need to secure tickets to Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Qadsiah, including where to buy them and how much they will cost.

When’s the next Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Qadsiah Saudi Pro League fixture?

Date Fixture (local time) Venue Tickets Sun Apr 5 Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Qadsiah (10pm) EGO Stadium (Dammam) Tickets

How to buy Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Qadsiah Saudi Pro League tickets

To purchase Saudi Pro League match tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official league site, where you can navigate to the ‘Fixture/Tickets' section under the ‘Matches’ tab. You may need to create an account and provide personal information.

Matchweeks are usually staged across three days, the majority of which run from Thursday to Saturday to coincide with the Saudi weekend (Friday and Saturday) and tickets are usually released a couple of weeks before each match.

Fans can also book match tickets via the WeBook.com platform. Last year Webook.com partnered with the Saudi Pro League to become its official ticketing platform.

While the official league portal is the safest way for supporters to purchase Al-Ettifaq tickets, those looking to attend a match may wish to consider secondary resale sites such as Ticombo for tickets.

How much are Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Qadsiah Saudi Pro League tickets?

You can usually pick up a basic Saudi Pro League match ticket for 50-100 SAR (£10-20), making attending affordable for solo travellers, groups of fans or football-obsessed families.

Notable events, like the Eastern Derby or when Al-Ettifaq entertain Al-Hilal or Al-Nassr, cost more though, especially in prime viewing areas.

There are also secondary resale options for purchasing Saudi Pro League tickets, such as Ticombo, where are available from SAR147.

Prices can fluctuate here, both above and below the list price of a ticket, depending on the fixture and the proximity to its date.

What to expect from Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Qadsiah?

While attendances for the Saudi Pro League have been on the rise in general, certain marquee fixtures, such as the Eastern Derby, the Saudi Classico (Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad), the Jeddah Derby (Al Ahli vs Al Ittihad), and the Riyadh Derby (Al Hilal vs Al Nassr) do receive greater exposure and more interest than other match-ups.

Al-Qadsiah will be aiming to pick up maximum points as they look to maintain their title challenge. It's been a momentous few seasons for the Fares Al Sharqiyah (the Knight of the East). Following their promotion from the Saudi First Division League at the end of the 2023/24 season, Al-Qadsiah finished fourth in the Saudi Pro League last term, their best finish for over 20 years.

Despite a shaky 4-6 week period during November and December, where they lost two league games, were ousted from the King's Cup, and also parted ways with Spanish manager, Michel, Al-Qadsiah have maintained their momentum this season. The Khobar-based club remains in the hunt for title honours and has proven itself a tough nut to crack since former Liverpool, Celtic, and Leicester boss, Brendan Rodgers, took over the reins.

Al-Ettifaq have finished 6th or 7th in each of the past four Saudi Pro League seasons, and they find themselves just off the pace once again after another inconsistent season. However, the ‘Commandos’ won’t be overawed by the challenge that awaits. In their previous encounter with Al-Qadsiah last April, which was a typically fiery affair, they stood firm during a 1-1 draw.

Georginio Wijnaldum grabbed the vital equaliser for Al-Ettifaq during that Eastern Derby match in Dammam at the end of last season, and he remains a vital member of their squad. As well as netting in double figures for the current campaign, the Dutchman also won the Saudi Pro League player of the month for December.

Wijnaldum sits below Al-Qadsiah’s top two scorers, Julian Quinones and Mateo Retegui, in this season’s goal charts, though.

Mexico’s Julian Quinones was a revelation in his debut Saudi Pro League season, scoring 20 times, and he’s well on his way to surpassing that total this time around.

History of the EGO Stadium

Al-Ettifaq Club Stadium, also known as EGO Stadium for sponsorship reasons, is a football stadium in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

It was originally known as the Abdullah Al-Dabal Stadium when it first opened in 1983 and was primarily used by Al-Ettifaq as a training ground.

Following a two-year (2021-2023) redevelopment of the stadium, with capacity increased to over 12,000, Al-Ettifaq began using the venue to stage first-team matches and has done so ever since.