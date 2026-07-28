Newly promoted Al-Diriyah have set their sights on an Al-Ittihad player, hoping to seal a deal this summer.

According to Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat", Al-Diriyah have lodged an official offer with Al-Ittihad for Ahmed Al-Ghamdi in this summer's window.

The 24-year-old, though, wants no part of a move. He is keen to stay put and continue his career at the club rather than chase a fresh challenge elsewhere.

He has left the door ajar to Al-Diriyah, but only on demanding terms: a salary far higher than the one he currently earns at Al-Ittihad, plus a long-term contract.

Al-Ghamdi could walk away from Al-Ittihad for free next summer unless the club renews his deal, which runs out at the end of next season.

The winger rejoined Al-Ittihad last summer after his loan spell at NEOM came to an end, and he impressed under Portuguese coach Sergio Conceicao. He featured in 34 matches, scoring 3 goals and setting up 4 more.

Versatility is another string to his bow. The young Saudi can operate on either flank as well as in the playmaker role.