The Saudi Pro League continues its dramatic growth as newly promoted Diriyah Club prepares to host powerhouse Al-Ahli Saudi FC in a thrilling top-flight fixture. Backed by the Diriyah Company and Public Investment Fund, the ambitious hosts are eager to establish their status against elite competition, while star-studded Al-Ahli commands a massive fanbase across the Kingdom.

If you want to witness this matchday spectacle live in Riyadh, GOAL has gathered all the essential ticket details.

When is Al Diriyah vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 1 13 Aug 2026 - 14:00 Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

How to buy Al Diriyah vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League tickets?

Securing valid tickets for high-profile Saudi Pro League fixtures can be competitive, especially when established giants like Al-Ahli visit the capital.

Primary ticket sales are handled through official club portals and Saudi Pro League ticket platforms. However, standard general sale tickets often sell out rapidly once released to the public.

For supporters who miss out during initial releases, trusted secondary ticket marketplaces provide a smooth solution. Platforms such as Ticombo allow fans to buy and sell verified match tickets safely. Ticombo offers transparent pricing and buyer protection, ensuring your entry passes are authentic and delivered on time.

How much do Al Diriyah vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Ticket pricing for Saudi Pro League matches depends on seating placement, view of the pitch, and overall demand.

Price breakdown summary in Saudi Riyal (SAR):

Category 3 / Standard End Stand: 150 SAR to 250 SAR

Category 2 / Side Stand Upper: 250 SAR to 450 SAR

Category 1 / Main Stand Lower: 450 SAR to 650 SAR

VIP / Hospitality Packages: 850 SAR to 1,500 SAR+

Buying early guarantees you grab the cheapest tickets available before high demand drives market prices higher close to matchday.

Al Diriyah vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Diriyah vs Al Ahli Form

Al Diriyah vs Al Ahli: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Al Diriyah vs Al Ahli Standings



