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Saudi Pro League
team-logoAl Diriyah
Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium
team-logoAl Ahli
Book Al Diriyah vs Al Ahli Tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid

How to get Al Diriyah vs Al Ahli tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Tickets
Saudi Pro League
Al Diriyah
Al Ahli

Al Diriyah take on Al Ahli in the Saudi Pro League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

The Saudi Pro League continues its dramatic growth as newly promoted Diriyah Club prepares to host powerhouse Al-Ahli Saudi FC in a thrilling top-flight fixture. Backed by the Diriyah Company and Public Investment Fund, the ambitious hosts are eager to establish their status against elite competition, while star-studded Al-Ahli commands a massive fanbase across the Kingdom.

If you want to witness this matchday spectacle live in Riyadh, GOAL has gathered all the essential ticket details.

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When is Al Diriyah vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League kick-off?

crest
Saudi Pro League - Game Week 1
Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

How to buy Al Diriyah vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League tickets?

Securing valid tickets for high-profile Saudi Pro League fixtures can be competitive, especially when established giants like Al-Ahli visit the capital.

Primary ticket sales are handled through official club portals and Saudi Pro League ticket platforms. However, standard general sale tickets often sell out rapidly once released to the public.

For supporters who miss out during initial releases, trusted secondary ticket marketplaces provide a smooth solution. Platforms such as Ticombo allow fans to buy and sell verified match tickets safely. Ticombo offers transparent pricing and buyer protection, ensuring your entry passes are authentic and delivered on time.

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How much do Al Diriyah vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Ticket pricing for Saudi Pro League matches depends on seating placement, view of the pitch, and overall demand.

Price breakdown summary in Saudi Riyal (SAR):

  • Category 3 / Standard End Stand: 150 SAR to 250 SAR
  • Category 2 / Side Stand Upper: 250 SAR to 450 SAR
  • Category 1 / Main Stand Lower: 450 SAR to 650 SAR
  • VIP / Hospitality Packages: 850 SAR to 1,500 SAR+

Buying early guarantees you grab the cheapest tickets available before high demand drives market prices higher close to matchday.

Book Al Diriyah vs Al Ahli TicketsBuy now

Al Diriyah vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Diriyah vs Al Ahli Form

AHL

AHL - Form

ALK
W3-0
ALK
W1-4
RA
D2-2
VSC
L1-3
FUL
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Al Diriyah vs Al Ahli: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Al Diriyah vs Al Ahli Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AbhaAbhaABH
00000000
2
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
00000000
3
Al DiriyahAl DiriyahDIR
00000000
4
Al Fateh FCAl Fateh FCALF
00000000
5
Al HazemAl HazemALH
00000000
6
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
00000000
7
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
00000000
8
Al KhaleejAl KhaleejALK
00000000
9
Al KholoodAl KholoodALK
00000000
10
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
00000000
11
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
00000000
12
Al RiyadhAl RiyadhALR
00000000
13
Al ShababAl ShababALS
00000000
14
Al-EttifaqAl-EttifaqALI
00000000
15
Al-FaisalyAl-FaisalyAFS
00000000
16
Al-FayhaAl-FayhaALF
00000000
17
Al-TaawounAl-TaawounALT
00000000
18
Neom SCNeom SCNEO
00000000
AFC Champions League
Relegation


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