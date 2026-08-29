Morocco international Neil El Aynaoui is closing in on a Roma exit this summer, with German side Leipzig pushing to sign him.

Leipzig are edging towards completing the deal, according to Sky Sport, though the midfielder continues to draw interest from other European clubs after emerging as one of the hottest names on the summer market.

Several English clubs had already been linked with the Moroccan. Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Liverpool all showed interest in landing him before Leipzig muscled their way to the front of the queue.

Aged 24, El Aynaoui is under contract at Roma until the summer of 2030. He joined the Italian club in the summer of 2025 from Lens in a deal worth more than 23 million euros.