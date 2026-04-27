The UAE domestic football season reaches a fever pitch as two of the region’s most decorated heavyweights, Al Ain FC and Al Wahda FC, prepare to battle for supremacy in the ADIB Cup Final.

Referred to as the UAE Classico, this final at the iconic Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium is set to be a sell-out spectacle that fans across the MENA region cannot afford to miss.

If you are looking to witness this historic moment live, GOAL has you covered with the ultimate guide to securing your seat, from the cheapest ticket options to premium experiences.

When is Al Ain FC vs Al Wahda FC Final ADIB Cup?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets May 1, 2026, 20:45 (Local Time) Al Ain FC vs Al Wahda FC Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Tickets

Where to buy Al Ain FC vs Al Wahda FC Final ADIB Cup tickets?

Official sales are also typically managed through the UAE Pro League’s official ticketing portal and Platinumlist.

However, due to the massive local following of both Al Ain and Al Wahda, these tickets often sell out within minutes of release.

If you find that official channels are exhausted, reputable secondary platforms such as Ticombo offer a vital alternative to ensure you can still attend the match. Always ensure you are purchasing from a secure link to avoid disappointment on match day.

How much are Al Ain FC vs Al Wahda FC Final ADIB Cup tickets?

For those looking for the most budget-friendly way into the stadium, the cheapest tickets are typically found in the General Admission 3 sections, often located behind the goals.

General Admission: Prices usually start around SAR 150 to SAR 250 on secondary markets like Ticombo, depending on demand.

Prices usually start around SAR 150 to SAR 250 on secondary markets like Ticombo, depending on demand. Premium Seating: Expect to pay between SAR 400 and SAR 600 for central views in the lower tiers.

Expect to pay between SAR 400 and SAR 600 for central views in the lower tiers. Hospitality & VIP: For a more luxurious experience, including catering and lounge access, prices can exceed SAR 1,000.

Keep in mind that as the match date approaches, prices on secondary markets may rise significantly. Securing your tickets early is the best strategy to lock in the lowest possible price.

Everything you need to know about Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium

The Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is one of the most modern and impressive sporting venues in the Middle East.

Often referred to as the Stadium of Pride, it serves as the home ground for Al Jazira Club but frequently hosts major international and domestic finals due to its world-class facilities.

With a capacity of approximately 37,000, the stadium offers an intimate yet electric atmosphere.