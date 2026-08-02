Al Ahly shock Morocco star: reward Imam Ashour with historic contract

Al Ahly have begun a squad overhaul during the current summer transfer window, taking decisive decisions on a number of players while securing the long-term future of one of their brightest stars. Emam Ashour has committed to a deal that cements his place in the club's project for years to come.

According to information published by the website "Africa Foot", Al Ahly's management have set out their priorities in the market. They want to finally close the file on some foreign players and shield Ashour from the temptations of offers from abroad.

The report claims the management are holding talks to reach an amicable agreement with Tunisia's Mohamed Dhaoui, known as "Cristo", and Moroccan international defender Achraf Dari. The aim is to terminate their contracts and remove their names permanently from the first-team list before the window shuts.

All of this forms part of a plan to reshape the squad ahead of the new season and to make room for new signings.

Dhaoui joined Al Ahly in January 2023 from Tunisian side Étoile du Sahel, having shone with his former club. He also had a loan spell with Club Sfaxien.

The 22-year-old Tunisian winger managed 19 appearances across all competitions for the Red side, scoring once and providing two assists. He never nailed down a starting spot.

Dari, meanwhile, arrived at Al Ahly from French club Brest after successful stints with Morocco's Wydad AC and the French side.

Featuring in 27 matches without scoring, the 27-year-old Moroccan defender chipped in during several games but couldn't secure a permanent place in the starting line-up. That has made his departure one of the strongly considered options this window.

Al Ahly close the door on Emam Ashour's departure

Ashour's future, by contrast, has been settled once and for all, after the player attracted interest and several offers over the past weeks.

According to what the "Africa Foot" website reported, the club's management categorically rejected any thought of parting ways with the international midfielder. They see him as one of the key pillars of the team's project in the coming phase.

The website's sources confirmed that Al Ahly have reached a final agreement with Ashour and his agent to extend his contract until 2030, handing him a significant pay rise in recognition of his standing within the team.

That decision reflects the management's commitment to Ashour as one of the team's most important players and future leaders, part of a vision to build a side capable of competing for every title over the coming years.