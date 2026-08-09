Al-Ahly settles the controversy over Moncef with a decision

Algeria's Mouncef Bakrar, Al Ahly's new signing, is back in the fold. The club confirmed on Sunday evening that the player has joined their overseas training camp in Spain, part of the build-up to the new season.

The official statement, released on Sunday evening, announced Bakrar's arrival at the Spain camp after the player wrapped up the rest period he had been granted in recent days.

Al Ahly said in its statement: "Algeria's Mouncef Bakrar joins the overseas training camp currently being held in Spain this evening. This comes after the end of the rest granted to the player by the technical staff in light of the preparations for the new season."

Bakrar arrived from Croatia's Dinamo Zagreb on a three-year contract, a signing designed to bolster the squad ahead of the new campaign.

The deal reached three million euros, with a further 500,000 euros in incentives and bonuses tied to the terms agreed between Al Ahly and Dinamo Zagreb.

The technical staff are counting on the Algerian to prove a strong addition, particularly with preparations gathering pace for a campaign on multiple fronts.

Al Ahly will round off their Spanish camp with a heavyweight clash against Barcelona, one of the standout fixtures of their pre-season.

The Red Giants meet Barcelona at the Spotify Camp Nou on 19 August, in the 61st edition of the Joan Gamper Trophy.

That fixture has drawn plenty of interest. It offers a stern test before the season kicks off, with Al Ahly keen to squeeze everything out of their overseas camp and get all their new signings up to speed.