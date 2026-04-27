How to follow Akram Afif at the World Cup 2026: Qatar World Cup tickets, prices & more

The eyes of the footballing world are turning toward North America as the 2026 FIFA World Cup prepares to take center stage across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Among the most anticipated stars making the trip is Qatar's talismanic forward, Akram Afif.

After his historic performances in the AFC Asian Cup, where he propelled the Maroons to back-to-back titles, Afif has cemented his status as a global icon. Now, fans have the chance to see the Asian Player of the Year showcase his flair on the biggest stage of them all.

GOAL has everything you need to know about following Akram Afif and the Qatar national team with World Cup ticket information.

When is Qatar playing in the 2026 World Cup?

Qatar has been drawn into Group B. Their schedule will see them travel across the San Francisco Bay Area, Vancouver, and Seattle.

As of April 2026, the fixtures are finalized and represent one of the most exciting journeys in the group stage. Below are the confirmed matches for Akram Afif and the Maroons:

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 13, 2026 Qatar vs Switzerland Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA Tickets June 18, 2026 Canada vs Qatar BC Place, Vancouver, BC Tickets June 24, 2026 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar Lumen Field, Seattle, WA Tickets

How to buy Qatar World Cup 2026 tickets?

The hunt for 2026 World Cup tickets has reached a fever pitch. As of April 2026, the major official ticket lotteries have concluded.

With record-breaking demand across all three host nations, primary inventory is at an all-time low.

However, fans still have several live options to see Qatar in action:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase: Launched on April 1, this phase is currently active on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets purchased here are confirmed immediately, though inventory for Group B matches, especially the high-stakes clash against Canada, is extremely limited.

Launched on April 1, this phase is currently active on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets purchased here are confirmed immediately, though inventory for Group B matches, especially the high-stakes clash against Canada, is extremely limited. Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This platform reopened on April 2. It is the only FIFA-authorized secondary market where fans can buy and sell verified tickets. Prices on the Resale Marketplace for popular matches often carry a premium but provide the highest level of security.

This platform reopened on April 2. It is the only FIFA-authorized secondary market where fans can buy and sell verified tickets. Prices on the Resale Marketplace for popular matches often carry a premium but provide the highest level of security. Secondary Marketplaces: For guaranteed access to specific seats, platforms like StubHub are currently the primary destination for fans. This is especially true for the match in Vancouver, where local demand for co-hosts Canada has driven resale interest to historic levels.

How much are Qatar World Cup tickets?

The 2026 tournament is the most expensive in history due to record demand and dynamic pricing. Prices for Qatar matches vary significantly based on the venue and the opponent.

Category 3 (Cheapest Entry): These seats are typically in the upper tiers. For neutral matches like Qatar vs Switzerland, prices on secondary markets currently start around $138 to $230 . However, for the match against host nation Canada in Vancouver, Category 3 seats are significantly higher, often starting at $400 .

These seats are typically in the upper tiers. For neutral matches like Qatar vs Switzerland, prices on secondary markets currently start around . However, for the match against host nation Canada in Vancouver, Category 3 seats are significantly higher, often starting at . Category 2: These offer mid-tier views. Expect to pay between $500 and $900 for neutral group matches. For the Canada fixture, these can rise to $1,800 .

These offer mid-tier views. Expect to pay between for neutral group matches. For the Canada fixture, these can rise to . Category 1: Premium sideline seating. Prices for these top-tier seats range from $700 to $1,200 for standard matches, and up to $2,735 for the match against Canada.

Premium sideline seating. Prices for these top-tier seats range from for standard matches, and up to for the match against Canada. Supporter Tier: A special $60 tier exists but is strictly reserved for loyal fans through national federations with a qualifying attendance history.

The best strategy to save money is to target the Seattle or Santa Clara fixtures, as the Vancouver match against Canada is currently the most expensive ticket in the group.

What to expect from Akram Afif playing for Qatar

Akram Afif is entering this World Cup as the undisputed king of Asian football. Known for his creative flair and clinical finishing, Afif is the engine of the Qatari national team.

Following his hat-trick in the most recent Asian Cup final, his reputation for performing under pressure has never been higher.

Expect Afif to be the focal point of every Qatari attack. Whether he is cutting in from the left or dropping deep to create for Almoez Ali, he is a constant threat.

For fans in North America, this is a rare chance to see a player who has dominated Asian football bring his unique style to the global stage. Qatar’s matches are expected to be vibrant, loud, and full of the technical skill that has seen them rise through the FIFA rankings.