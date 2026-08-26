Ajax turn to 46-cap international in search for desired number six

Ajax are interested in Yves Bissouma. Journalist Lassana Camara says so on X. Michaël N'Cho, Bissouma's agent, has since shared that tweet and appears to have confirmed it.

Camara writes that Ajax have joined the race for Bissouma. The 29-year-old defensive midfielder has been a free agent since this summer after his contract with Tottenham Hotspur expired.

According to the journalist, Ajax are not the only club tracking Bissouma. Istanbul Basaksehir and Celtic are also said to be interested.

Lille OSC brought Bissouma from Mali to Europe in 2016. He went on to make 55 official appearances for the French club.

Brighton & Hove Albion signed him in 2018 for almost €17 million. Over the next four years, the Malian made 124 appearances for the club.

Then, in 2022, he joined Spurs for a fee of more than €29 million. He played 111 matches for the London club. Last season, a knee injury kept him out for a long spell.

Standing 1.82 metres tall, Bissouma is also a 46-cap Mali international. He has worn the captain's armband since 2024.