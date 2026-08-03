While plenty of Amsterdammers are already relishing Ajax's current transfer window, Jordi Cruyff is far from finished. Another five players will arrive this summer, Mike Verweij claims on the Kick-off podcast of De Telegraaf.

"Ajax have already brought in a whole batch of new players, but another five really are still coming," Verweij says at the start. That is met with complete astonishment in the podcast studio. "Yes, another five," Verweij insists.

"Wages could still become a problem, so players really do have to leave as well," the Ajax watcher adds as a caveat. "In Eindhoven and Rotterdam they say: 'How is that possible?'. But through the sales of Steur, Akpom, Mannsverk and Fitz-Jim, Ajax have simply raised 39 million."

"And through various free transfers and loan arrangements, they have 'only' spent 30.4 million." Ajax have already pulled off a coup with the arrival of Julian Brandt, who was available on a free transfer after leaving Borussia Dortmund. The 48-cap Germany international has signed a contract until mid-2029.

"Free agents often want to be compensated in wages," Verweij points out. "So Brandt will probably earn quite a lot. But a whole lot of players on generous salaries have also left. Think of Jaros, Tomiyasu, Weghorst and Henderson as well."

Even with several big names now moving to Ajax, the club are again taking a certain "risk" on wages, according to Verweij. The impending transfer of Mika Godts to Paris Saint-Germain will, however, offer a solution. "That really is going to happen. Godts has already agreed personal terms, so normally this will be fine. Then suddenly another 60 million will come in."

On that budget, Ajax can still bring in five more players, according to Verweij. The first of those will undoubtedly be Marc-André ter Stegen. According to Verweij, that transfer will be announced in the coming days, if not hours. It is also no secret that a new number six has to come in: Edson Álvarez is the dream candidate for that role.