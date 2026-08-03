Ajax transfer rumour is firmly denied: ‘He is absolutely not an option’

Jordi Cruyff wants to add several more transfer targets to Ajax's list this summer, but Bart van Rooij is not one of them. Mike Verweij said on De Telegraaf's Kick-off podcast that the FC Twente right-back is "absolutely not an option".

ESPN reported last week that Ajax had held initial talks with Van Rooij's representatives. John van den Brom and Daan Rots then firmly denied that report.

"It's simply not true. I read that Van Rooij was supposed to have spoken with Ajax, but he hasn't," Rots said at a press moment. "He is my companion on the right-hand side, so I would have to know things like that. He said it wasn't true. As far as I know, his agent hasn't spoken with Ajax either."

On Kick-off, Verweij explained exactly how those reports surfaced. "Jordi Cruyff and Joël Lara, the scout he brought with him, really have all of Europe mapped out. They also have the contract situations - including limited transfer fees - of all players on their laptop."

That, Verweij says, is why names sometimes start doing the rounds, as happened with Van Rooij. "A call is made to Bart van Rooij's agent: 'Hey, what is his contract situation like?'"

"After that, it gets turned into a whole thing. But he is absolutely not an option for Ajax," Verweij said, dismissing the rumours. According to the club watcher, that vast bank of data available to Cruyff and Lara also explains how Ajax were able to bring in Julian Brandt.

"They started talks with Brandt as early as 1 April and he increasingly began to believe in the Ajax project. It really was a military operation, but it just goes to show that with a good story you can also outmanoeuvre big clubs. Because there are also clubs that come to Brandt at the last moment, but then he says: 'Couldn't you have come a bit earlier?'."