Ajax starter suddenly absent from final training session before clash with Shelbourne

Steven Berghuis is not training with Ajax on Wednesday, Daan Sutorius of Het Parool reports on X. Josip Sutalo and Rayane Bounida are also still absent.

Sutalo and Bounida have been out for Ajax for some time. The former did not return fit from the World Cup, while the Moroccan forward needs another two weeks to get up to speed.

Why Berghuis is absent remains unclear. It is also not certain whether the forward will travel to Ireland for the match against Shelbourne FC. He has started every Ajax game this season in the starting XI.

On Thursday evening, Ajax face Shelbourne in the third qualifying round of the Conference League. Ajax won the first leg 3-1.

Should the Amsterdam side prove too strong for Shelbourne over the two legs, they will face FC Noah or FC Sion in the play-offs for the main tournament.