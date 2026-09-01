Ajax sign top candidate for the defence

Thilo Kehrer will spend the rest of the season at Ajax. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported on X on Tuesday with his trademark 'here we go' that the Amsterdam club have reached a verbal agreement with AS Monaco over the defender.

Kehrer joins Monaco on loan and, according to Romano, has already signed the loan deal. The Germany international, who has won 28 caps, came through his medical with no issues.

Algemeen Dagblad reported earlier on Tuesday that Kehrer is a key target to strengthen the defence. Ajax will reportedly pay a loan fee of two million euros, with no option to buy included.

At 29, Kehrer is under contract with AS Monaco until mid-2028, but he had to settle for a place on the bench in the opening league matches.

Ajax and Monaco still need to confirm the loan deal officially. White smoke is expected from Amsterdam soon.

Comfortable both in central defence and at right-back, Kehrer also brings plenty of experience. The German came through the youth academies of VfB Stuttgart and Schalke 04 before earning a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Then, in 2022, Kehrer moved to West Ham United. Two years later he initially joined Monaco on loan, before the French club signed him permanently. Kehrer also made 28 appearances for the German national team during his career.