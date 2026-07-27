Ajax send multi-million flop to Andorra

Ajax have loaned Julian Rijkhoff to FC Andorra for one season, the Amsterdam club have confirmed through their official channels. The 21-year-old striker joins the Spanish Segunda División club with immediate effect, where he will play until the summer of 2027. The loan agreement also includes an option to buy.

Before sending him out, Ajax extended Rijkhoff's contract by a year. His deal now runs until 30 June 2028, with an option for a further season. That means the Amsterdam club have stopped the striker leaving on a free transfer after his loan spell, while FC Andorra now have the chance to sign him permanently.

Back in the winter of 2024, Rijkhoff returned to Ajax after the Amsterdam club brought him back from Borussia Dortmund for around €1.4 million. The forward had previously come through the youth academy in Amsterdam, but opted to join the German top club in 2021.

His second spell at Ajax turned into a disappointment. He made his official first-team debut on 15 February 2024 in the home match against FK Bodø/Glimt in the Conference League. He went on to make just 11 official appearances for Ajax's first team.

During a loan spell at Almere City FC last season, the striker had already picked up experience, producing 19 goals and four assists in 44 appearances.