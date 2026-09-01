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Rian Rosendaal

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Ajax secure top candidate for the defence

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Ajax

Thilo Kehrer will spend the rest of the season at Ajax. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported on X on Tuesday, with his trademark 'here we go', that the Amsterdam club have reached a verbal agreement with the AS Monaco defender. 

Kehrer joins from Monaco on loan and, according to Romano, has already signed the deal. The 28-cap Germany international came through his medical without any issues.

Algemeen Dagblad reported earlier on Tuesday that Kehrer is a leading candidate to strengthen the defence. The report added that Ajax will pay a loan fee of two million euros and that no option to buy has been agreed.

The 29-year-old Kehrer is under contract with AS Monaco until mid-2028, where he had to settle for a place on the bench in the opening league matches.

Ajax and Monaco still have to officially confirm the loan deal. White smoke is expected from Amsterdam soon.

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Comfortable both in central defence and at right-back, Kehrer also brings plenty of experience. The German came through the youth academies of VfB Stuttgart and Schalke 04 before earning a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.  

Then, in 2022, Kehrer made the move to West Ham United, before initially joining Monaco on loan two years later. The French club then signed him permanently. Kehrer also made 28 appearances for the German national team during his career.

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