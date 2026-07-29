Ajax reach agreement over outgoing transfer worth three million euros

Ajax are set to bank three million euros now that Kian Fitz-Jim's transfer to Torino has been finalised, Mike Verweij reports for De Telegraaf. Ajax have also negotiated a sell-on percentage.

On Tuesday, Gianluca di Marzio had already reported that Ajax were in talks with Torino over a move for the midfielder. He did not mention a fee.

Schira has, though. Ajax and Torino are close to agreeing a transfer fee of four million euros. A contract until mid-2030 is waiting for Fitz-Jim.

The transfer does not come out of the blue. Earlier this year, Fitz-Jim told Voetbal International that Ajax had wanted to let him leave both last summer and during the winter transfer window. He was also open to that himself, provided the right club came forward.

Soon after, a Bundesliga club did come in and the midfielder was interested in that move. In the end, that transfer also collapsed because the German club still had to sell a player first and the deal was no longer completed on Deadline Day.

Fitz-Jim, 23, is still under contract until mid-2027, which means Ajax must sell him this summer if they are to earn anything from him. Talks over a new deal have also been at a standstill for quite some time, Voetbal International wrote earlier.

Across 72 appearances for the first team of the Dutch record champions, Fitz-Jim scored seven goals and provided two assists. Ajax also briefly loaned him out to Excelsior, where he played 12 matches.