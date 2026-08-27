How to get Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven tickets: Eredivisie prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Ajax and PSV Eindhoven do not need much of an introduction. The two clubs have shared the Eredivisie title between them for decades, and whenever they meet, it tends to decide which direction the Dutch title race is heading. This season is no different, with the Amsterdam giants hosting the reigning champions at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in what is already being billed as one of the standout fixtures of the campaign.

With demand for this fixture already building, GOAL has put together everything you need to know about buying Ajax vs PSV tickets, including prices, availability and the best places to buy online right now.

When is Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven Eredivisie kick-off?

Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven kicks off at 8:00 PM local time on Saturday, September 5, 2026, at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam.

Eredivisie - Game Week 5 5 Sept 2026 - 14:00 Johan Cruijff ArenA

Where to buy Ajax vs PSV tickets?

Your first port of call should be the official platforms. Ajax season ticket holders and club members get priority access through Ajax's official ticketing portal, with any remaining tickets released to general sale via the same channel. Given the size of this fixture, official allocations for a match like this tend to sell out fast, particularly for members and fan club priority windows.

Once the official sale has closed or if you have missed the allocation, LiveFootballTickets is the best secondary marketplace option. It specialises in football tickets across Europe, including Eredivisie fixtures, and gives fans a route to seats even after the club's own sale has ended.

Here is why fans turn to LiveFootballTickets as their secondary market option for a match like this:

Wide seat selection – from lower-tier seats close to the pitch to more affordable options higher up in the stands

Not limited to official allocations – access to a wider pool of verified listings even after club sales close

Fast, secure delivery – tickets are typically sent digitally or via mobile transfer well ahead of matchday

Hospitality options – padded seating, in-stadium lounges and pre-match dining for a more premium experience

Convenient for travelling fans – a straightforward route to guaranteed access for supporters coming from outside the Netherlands, ideal for combining the match with a weekend in Amsterdam

How much are Ajax vs PSV tickets?

Prices on the secondary market through LiveFootballTickets vary depending on when you buy and where you sit. Here is a rough breakdown of what to expect:

Cheapest seats: from around €90 – upper-tier seating, the most accessible way into a fixture of this size

Mid-range seats: around the halfway line – the best balance of price and view for fans who want a proper look at the action

Given the size of the occasion, the cheapest seats tend to move fast, so early booking is strongly advised. As with any high-demand Eredivisie fixture, prices on the secondary market can shift as matchday approaches, so locking in a seat sooner rather than later is generally the safer option if you have a specific budget in mind.

Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven Eredivisie: Everything you need to know

Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven Form

Ajax head into this match with a mixed recent record, winning three and drawing two of their last five fixtures across all competitions. Their most recent outing saw them beat Sion 4-2 away from home in Conference League qualification on August 20. They drew 2-2 with SC Heerenveen in the Eredivisie on August 16, and drew by the same scoreline against Shelbourne in European qualification days earlier. Ajax have scored 13 goals across those five matches and conceded nine, reflecting an open, attack-minded approach that has not always been watertight at the back.

PSV arrive in considerably sharper form. Bosz's side have won three of their last five, with their most recent match a commanding 5-1 Eredivisie victory over FC Groningen on August 23. They also won 2-1 away at Excelsior earlier in the month. PSV's only defeat in this run came against AZ Alkmaar in the Super Cup, a 4-0 loss on August 2. Across their last five matches, PSV have scored 13 goals and conceded eight, though their Eredivisie performances specifically have been clinical.

Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 2-2, played at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on May 2, 2026, in the Eredivisie. That result continued a pattern of closely contested encounters: the previous fixture, at PSV's ground in September 2025, also finished 2-2. PSV won the meeting before that, a 2-0 home victory in March 2025, while Ajax claimed a 3-2 win at the ArenA in November 2024. Across the five most recent head-to-head matches, neither side holds a clear edge, with PSV recording one win, Ajax one win, and three draws.

Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven Standings

In the current Eredivisie table, PSV sit third while Ajax are placed sixth as the two sides prepare to meet on matchday five of the season.