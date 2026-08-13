Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
imago-sport-1078526059.jpgNurPhoto
Bart DHanis

Translated by

Ajax make approach to RB Leipzig for Lutsharel Geertruida

Transfers
Ajax

Ajax have made an enquiry with RB Leipzig about Lutsharel Geertruida’s services, Sky Sports Germany report. The Amsterdam club want to sign him on loan.

Geertruida is highly rated in the Netherlands. The centre-back and right-back has already reached a personal agreement with PSV.

Feyenoord are also weighing up a return for the Rotterdam-born player, who made his professional debut at De Kuip.

Leipzig would rather sell Geertruida permanently, while Ajax and PSV would prefer a loan move. The Dutch clubs face competition from Saudi Arabia, Spain and England.

Should no club follow through, Leipzig could still agree to a loan move at the end of the transfer window, according to Sky.

Conference League Qualification
Shelbourne crest
Shelbourne
SHE
Ajax crest
Ajax
AJX

Right now, Leipzig are asking €20 million for the defender. Ajax, PSV and Feyenoord do not want to pay that fee.

Ajax are urgently searching for defensive reinforcements. Josip Sutalo is not yet fit and looks likely to leave this summer. Ko Itakura is also free to find a new club.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google