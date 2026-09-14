Dies Janse is set to extend his contract at Ajax, Mike Verweij of De Telegraaf reports. The central defender is expected to sign until mid-2030 and secure a significant improvement on his current deal.

Ajax loaned Janse to FC Groningen last season. He made a big impression in the far north, which sparked interest from Belgium last summer.

Club Brugge reportedly tried to prise the left-footer away from Ajax, but Jordi Cruyff was absolutely unwilling to cooperate with his departure.

Cruyff sees him as Ajax's future central defender, although Janse has so far had to settle for a reserve role this season.

At 20, the defender currently sits behind Youri Baas and Daley Blind at left-sided centre-back this season. He was, however, allowed to play the full ninety minutes in the match against Telstar (0-4 win).

Born in Zeeland, Janse joined Ajax in 2020 for thirty thousand euros from Sparta's youth academy. Since then, he has played nine times for the first team.