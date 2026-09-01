Ajax get their man: top target lands at Schiphol on Tuesday

Ajax and AS Monaco have reached an agreement over the loan signing of Thilo Kehrer. According to Algemeen Dagblad and De Telegraaf, the 28-cap Germany international will fly to Amsterdam on Tuesday to complete his move to Ajax.

Interest from Ajax in Kehrer only emerged on Tuesday, but things have moved quickly. The Amsterdam club now look set to add the experienced defender to their squad in the short term.

Monaco are sending Kehrer out on loan for one season. The deal between the two clubs does not include an option to buy, so the defender will in principle return to France after the season.

Kehrer is already expected in Amsterdam on Tuesday afternoon. He will discuss the final details of the transfer there before undergoing his medical at the Johan Cruijff ArenA.

By bringing in Kehrer, Ajax are adding the experience they wanted in central defence. Head coach Míchel Sanchez had been keen to strengthen his squad in that position with a player who brings the necessary know-how.

Now Ajax's main remaining priority is a new left winger. Director of football Jordi Cruijff appears set to bring in Simon Adingra of Sunderland and youngster Leo Salazar Hinojosa of Espanyol for that position.