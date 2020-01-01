Ajax release Gaming Academy app to help gamers improve their skills in FIFA 21

The Dutch giants are nurturing talent on the virtual as well as the physical pitch

have launched their new Gaming Academy - a mobile app that will help FIFA fans improve their skills as well as compete in weekly tournaments and play mini-games.

As any FIFA player knows, mastering the latest installment in the series can be a difficult task, whether it's picking up the latest skill moves, making a fortune on the Ultimate Team transfer market or just being able to score from a corner.

Ajax's new app contains more than 30 tutorial videos, featuring Ajax professional FIFA player Dani Hagebeuk and presented by David Butler.

Hagebeuk is a two-time eDvisie champion and has competed at the highest level representing Ajax and the .

As well as tutorials, the app will host weekly FIFA 21 tournaments for both Xbox and Playstation users, such as the Ziggo eBattles which will launch in the coming months.

The app will match players with their opponents at the beginning of the day and notify them when their matches are scheduled to be played. These tournaments will be open to both amateur and professional players with prizes on offer for the winners.

To eliminate cheating, players will have to upload a photo of the result when the match is over.



Menno Geelen, commercial director at Ajax said: "Together with Ziggo we will host the Ziggo eBattle for our fans on a weekly basis where people can win unique prizes. Also, we’re introducing FIFA 21 tutorials that fans from all over the world can utilise to improve in the new game. Now, we are not only helping future talent on the pitch, but also in the virtual world."

Over the next few months, Ajax Esports will further develop the app by adding a ranking system.

Ajax Esports will be competing in the EA Sports FIFA 21 global series and boast a roster that features Dani Hagebeuk, Joey Calabro and Tjardo Paliama.

Paliama joined Ajax Esports after winning last season's Ziggo eBattle.

Android users can download the Ajax Gaming Academy App from the Google Play Store. The app is also available on the Apple Store.

Goal is the global media partner for the Ajax Gaming Academy.