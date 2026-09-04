Ajax fans concerned by Mokio's absence from Conference League registration list: this is how it works

Jorthy Mokio is not listed on UEFA's website, which has published Ajax's squad for the Conference League league phase. The midfielder was initially included on the A-list, but as of Friday he is expected to feature on the B-list instead.

Players born after a certain date who have been with a club for at least two years can be registered on the B-list. Clubs often use that reserve list for youth players to free up space on the A-list for possible new signings.

Born in Genk on 29 February 2008, Mokio has not yet been added to the B-list, but Ajax can still register him there in the coming weeks.

The Belgian midfielder has been with the Amsterdam club since mid-2024 and can only be moved from list A to B this summer, now that he has been active for Ajax for two years.

UEFA primarily reserve the B-list for home-grown youth players. It includes players born in or after 2005 who have been with a club for at least two years. Ajax can submit the B-list up to one day before the away game against Hajduk Split on 15 October, their opening match in the Conference League. UEFA allow clubs to add an unlimited number of players to the B-list.

Ajax can register a maximum of 25 players on the A-list. Clubs had until Wednesday 2 September at 23:59 to submit it to UEFA. The list must include at least eight so-called 'locally trained players', those who were under contract at Ajax for at least three seasons between the ages of 15 and 21.

New signings Thilo Kehrer, Viktor Tsygankov, Diego Pugno and Simon Adingra are all on the A-list. They are therefore eligible for Ajax's Conference League matches.

Ajax player list for Conference League league phase (players with a * are on the B-list)

Goalkeepers: Marc-André ter Stegen, Joeri Heerkens, Maarten Paes, Paul Reverson*, Aymean El Hani*

Defence: Lucas Rosa, Anton Gaaei, Owen Wijndal, Caio Henrique, Youri Baas, Daley Blind, Jofre Torrents, Aaron Bouwman, Dies Janse, Abdoulaye Camara, Jinairo Johnson*, Luca Messori*

Midfield: Sofyan Amrabat, Julian Brandt, Oscar Gloukh, Davy Klaassen, Jano Monserrate, Rayane Bounida, Mark Verkuijl, Mylo van der Lans, Tijn Peters, Damian van der Vaart, Avery Appiah, Mohamed Abdalla*, Abdellah Ouazane*

Attack: Simon Adingra, Kasper Dolberg, Viktor Tsygankov, Oliver Edvardsen, Steven Berghuis, Marcos Leonardo, Diego Pugno, Emre Ünüvar, Pharell Nash, Tolu Arokodare.