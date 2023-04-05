Ajax's Davy Klaassen bloodied by fan projectile in scary scenes as KNVB Cup match against Feyenoord stopped

Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen was left bloodied after being struck by a projectile during a KNVB Cup semi-final clash with Feyenoord.

Klaassen hit in the head by projectile

Second delay in the game

Heated atmosphere in the stadium

WHAT HAPPENED? Ajax were up against their fierce rivals in the Dutch Cup semi-final on Wednesday night. Things escalated in the stands when Klaassen scored the go-ahead goal for Ajax in the 51st minute before being hit by an object thrown from the crowd which left him with a nasty cut to the head.

Play was stopped and Klaassen was eventually forced off as a result of the injury.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Following an initial delay in the match due to smoke in the stadium from flares, the semi-final began with Dusan Tadic scoring the opener before an equaliser from Feyenoord's Santiago Gimenez in the first half. Klaassen restored the lead for Ajax inside six minutes of the second period before being targeted.

A Feyenoord assistant angrily addressed the crowd before play resumed, saying: "Fans, at that side, use your brain, Godd*mnit! Make sure nothing is being thrown on the pitch again."

WHAT NEXT FOR AJAX? The winner of the game between Ajax and Feyenoord will meet PSV in the KNVB Cup final later this season.