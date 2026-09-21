Valentijn Driessen is unimpressed by the standard of the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie this season. In his column inDe Telegraafhe criticises the way Dutch clubs are performing, including in Europe. Ajax also come in for stick: according to Driessen, the team could thank the officials for not losing 3-2 to Excelsior after a penalty was missed.

"It does not make you happy for the time being. You get confirmation that the quality is rapidly declining when the Dutch clubs take to the European stage." Driessen points to the results posted by the Dutch clubs. PSV drew against Shakhtar Donetsk, Feyenoord lost to FC Barcelona, NEC and AZ play in the Europa League, and Ajax and FC Twente compete in the Conference League.

"What makes all these results extra painful is that most of these clubs are involved near the top of the Eredivisie. An Eredivisie in which, roughly speaking, a divide is taking place. Behind AZ, Feyenoord, PSV, FC Twente and Ajax, the ball can roll either way," writes the columnist.

"The standard regularly hurts the eyes. Anyone who follows ADO Den Haag v Cambuur for 90 minutes or watches a match involving Sparta, PEC Zwolle or Telstar sometimes deserves a medal. It is just that those clubs often cannot do any better. But even at AZ v Telstar, Feyenoord v ADO Den Haag, PSV v Fortuna Sittard, FC Twente v Telstar or Ajax v Heerenveen, you are not treated by the top five."

Driessen, 63 and from Westland, believes PSV have lost their 'invincible status' after the 3-2 defeat to FC Twente, while Ajax should have beaten Excelsior by at least 6-2 in the 2-2 draw. "They were allowed to thank referee Jannick van der Laan - like the VAR, he missed a Rotterdam penalty - that they did not lose 3-2."

Although AZ sit top of the Eredivisie, Driessen questions how things will look once the Alkmaar side have played in the Europa League and faced Feyenoord, FC Twente and Ajax after the international break. "Then it will become clear whether Jordy Clasie and his cousins are actually going to play a meaningful role in the battle for the league title."

Feyenoord thrashed FC Utrecht 5-0 again. Still, Driessen does not think the Rotterdam club should get carried away yet. "With Go Ahead Eagles, Giovanni van Bronckhorst has faced only one opponent from the top half of the table so far. His team do appear to have got into a certain flow, though one that is inconveniently interrupted by the international break," he concludes.