Ajax coach Míchel strikingly honest about possible signing: 'He fits us well'

Ajax head coach Míchel Sánchez has addressed the rumours surrounding Viktor Tsygankov at the press conference ahead of Ajax v FC Sion.

The Ukrainian forward has often been linked with a move to Ajax. According to De Telegraaf, Ajax are ready to pay just under five million euros for the winger.

Míchel knows Tsygankov from their time together at Girona, where the player is still under contract. At the press conference, he was asked about Tsygankov's possible arrival.

"He is a very good player with an unparalleled work ethic. He can be a tremendous asset for us as a team," he begins.

"He will be easy to integrate and finishes chances well. He is also a powerful player with plenty of running in behind," the Spanish manager concludes about his former pupil.