Ajax coach Míchel explains why Tolu had to make way for Dolberg after an hour

Tolu Arokodare scored against PSV on Saturday, but he did not stay on the pitch for the full 90 minutes at the Johan Cruyff ArenA. Ajax coach Míchel explained to ESPN why he replaced the towering striker with Kasper Dolberg after an hour.

"Because of a lack of energy," the Spanish coach explained afterwards when asked about Tolu's withdrawal, with Ajax trailing 2-1 in the Eredivisie top clash.

"Tolu is a player we all stand behind. Maybe he did not reach his best level. We needed fresh legs to apply pressure and to try to look for depth. I tried that later with Leonardo and Dolberg. I think they are two great footballers," Míchel added in his analysis of Ajax v PSV.

Against PSV's centre-backs, Míchel wanted his players to look for depth. "Today (Saturday, ed.) that did not work. But the substitutions are made so that the team can keep competing at one hundred per cent. That is why we made them."

From the start, the Ajax coach wanted Tolu to act as a real focal point. "He had to enable us to keep hold of the ball, so that we could play as a team. But I did not like his first actions."

"I am always very passionate, and so is he. From the touchline we see everything much more clearly. I asked Tolu to put more determination and energy into his actions," said the defeated coach.

Dolberg could not turn it around in the closing stages either. PSV struck again in stoppage time and left Amsterdam with a 3-1 victory.